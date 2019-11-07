“A Lincoln Treasure Trove” by Fred Antil, of Warminster, is a delightful book written by a Lincoln re-enactor.







It is not often that that we see a book by a man who has spent several decades dressing and acting and speaking as the man he is writing about, but this is what Fred Antil has been doing.

He puts on presentations while dressed as Abraham Lincoln (and the resemblance is a bit unsettling) to sophisticated adult audiences as well as elementary school groups. This decades-long effort has included the amassing of an extensive library on Lincoln as well as visits to the actual places where the president lived and worked and civil war battlefields.

“A Lincoln Treasure Trove” by Fred Antil is a delightful book. First, it is physically easy to read with the chosen type, spacing and layout, and the chapters are brief. The conversational style adds to the comfort of the reading experience.

As with his group presentations, it is it is suitable for all ages and the affection that Antil has for his subject readily comes through on every page.

The book has two themes. First, there are a lot of little-known facts about Lincoln that are interesting (and entertaining) and might give you a different slant on the man we think we know a lot about. Second, there are listings of the movies, plays, monuments and books about Lincoln.

One of these cited books is “Lincoln at Cooper Union” by Harold Holzer. I mention this in particular because it is a book that I feel gives a sense of what made Lincoln a great orator.

Cooper Union was (and still is) a school where Lincoln gave a speech analyzing the founding fathers’ feelings on slavery. When you read it aloud, you see the cadence and meter in Lincoln’s words establishing a rhythm that must have mesmerized his audience. Antil has devoted several chapters to Lincoln as an orator and they add nicely to his book.

Also quite interesting are the several chapters addressing some revisionist history that has come along deriding Lincoln on his racial views and some of the more authoritarian moves he made during the conduct of the Civil War. It was great to see these addressed and I only wished that they had been explored in greater detail (maybe a future book?).

Even with the Civil War raging, the normal business of the country continued and President Lincoln had a number of accomplishments that happened on his watch that are not usually noted. Two new states (Nevada and West Virginia) entered the Union; the Morrill Land Grant Act eventually established state universities in every state; the establishment of Yosemite National Park; establishing the Secret Service to counteract counterfeiting; and so on.

With the Civil War incidentally, Lincoln remains unique in that he actually went to the front lines to get a first-hand look.

One of those footnotes to history by the way is the fact that Lincoln only received 40% of the popular vote but was elected because he took the Electoral College.

I recommend this book. It is not a heavy, scholarly tome but rather an interesting and entertaining read.

Fred Antil lives in Warminster and the book is available at the Doylestown Bookshop, the Civil War Museum in Doylestown as well as on Amazon.

Dick Sakulich has written two books of his own ("Stories From my Working Days" and "More Stories"). He lives in Doylestown and is a member of the Intelligencer and Bucks County Courier Times editorial board.