With all districts reporting, Republican incumbents held onto their seats on the Bensalem Council and GOP candidates also won four of the five seats up for election on the township school board.

Council President Joseph Knowles and Councilman Ed Kisselback won re-election, though it appeared at several times throughout the night that Democrat Angela Cacchio may have taken Kisselback’s seat. However, he was leading after midnight Wednesday by 282 votes.

The two incumbents are being sued by Democratic Councilmen Jesse Sloane and Ed Tokmajian who claimed their names were left off a letter sent by Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo with funds to homeowners as compensation for having the Parx Casino located in the township, even though they supported the funding. The letter only mentioned support for the compensation coming from the Republican Council members. But Knowles said that was because only the Republicans supported the township budget.

In the school board race, the winners appeared to be Republican incumbents Marc Cohen and Heather Nicholas and newcomers Michelle Benitez and Eric Price, as well as Democrat Heather Ody-Snyder, a former educational administrator in the district.