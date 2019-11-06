Democratic attorney Laura Tocci defeated Republican assistant district attorney Steven Necaster in the county judge race on Tuesday.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");

Longtime attorney and former Beaver County prosecutor Laura Tocci, a Democrat, beat Republican assistant district attorney Steven Necaster on Tuesday to capture the vacant county judge seat, according to unofficial results.

A 58-year-old Center Township resident, Tocci had 19,833 votes and Necaster, a 37-year-old Big Beaver resident, had 18,907 with all 129 county precincts reporting.

The two were vying for the seat left vacant when former county Judge Deborah Kunselman was elected to the state Superior Court in November 2017.

“I’m very humbled by the support of all the people of Beaver County who came out and voted for me,” Tocci said late Tuesday. “I look forward to serving Beaver County.”

Tocci, a 1979 Hopewell High School graduate, was a county prosecutor in the late 1980s and is the daughter of former county District Attorney Edward Tocci. She has been with the Hopewell Township law firm of McMillen, Urick, Tocci and Jones since 1986 and was named partner in 1988.

Besides her name recognition and deep roots in the county, Tocci credited her “reputation for being a hard worker” with winning over voters. Her varied experience, she’s focused on family and civil law, but handled criminal, estate and municipal cases, also resonated with voters, Tocci said.

During the campaign, Tocci boasted about the results of the Beaver County Bar Association’s poll, or plebiscite, that had more than 78 percent of respondents highly recommending her and another nearly 12 percent recommending her.

Necaster was not recommended by the bar association after almost 44 percent voted not to and another 30 percent had no opinion of him.

Although Necaster called the poll a popularity contest, Tocci said Tuesday it was a “fair rating system” by the bar association members. “They’re the people who know what our fitness and ability and character for that position are,” she said.

Tocci will be the second female judge on the county bench, joining Judge Deborah Decostro.