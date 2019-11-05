CHAMBERSBURG — Triangle Tech, a well-known post-secondary technical school is opening a new state-of-the-art educational facility in Chambersburg.

Triangle Tech’s Chambersburg school will offer post-secondary students the opportunity to earn an Associate in Specialized Technology Degree in Welding and Fabrication Technology in just 16-months, as compared to the more traditional 24-month programs.

“We opened a school in Chambersburg because we learned that manufacturers in the area are specifically in need of certified welders,” said Tim McMahon, president of Triangle Tech. “Business owners want to expand, but they need skilled technicians so they can continue to grow. Currently, they can’t find enough qualified employees to complete the jobs at the entry-level and advanced level. Triangle Tech wants to be part of the solution and provide individuals with the skills, training and certifications that are needed to help grow the economy in the region.”

Founded in 1944, Triangle Tech is a well-known post-secondary technical school that offers hands-on training and small class sizes, taught by highly skilled and experienced instructors.

Students in the Welding and Fabrication Technology program will complete the American Welding Society D1.1 Code certification exam for plate and structural welds, the A.S.M.E. 6-G certification exam for pipe fitting and piping systems and the API 1104 welding certification test for pipelines and related facilities.

“We are confident that Triangle Tech can help fill the void with their stellar reputation for developing highly skilled, dependable graduates," said L. Michael Ross, president of the Franklin County Area Economic Development Corporation. "We welcome Triangle Tech to Franklin County because the need for skilled welders has been a constant theme among area employers.”

In addition to the new Chambersburg school, Triangle Tech has five other locations throughout Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh, Greensburg, DuBois, Sunbury and Bethlehem.

Conveniently situated just four miles from Interstate 81, the Chambersburg school is located at 1669 Opportunity Avenue within the Cumberland Valley Business Park. For more information visit www.triangle-tech.edu or call 1-800-874-8324.