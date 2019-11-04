James Gilbert is accused in the death of 20-year-old Marinda Matasowski.

A homicide defendant who has raised mental health issues and the possibility of contaminated marijuana in the lead-up to his trial will face a jury this week in Erie County Court.

James M. Gilbert, 25, is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, 20-year-old Marinda Matasowski, at her mother’s Mill Street residence in August 2018.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has said it will seek a first-degree murder conviction against Gilbert, which would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Gilbert has repeatedly sought mental health evaluations and asked for testing on marijuana he smoked before the killing, which he claimed may have triggered a psychotic episode.

Opening statements in Gilbert’s trial are set to begin Monday in the courtroom of Judge Joseph M. Walsh.

Millcreek Township police accused Gilbert of fatally stabbing Matasowski and then himself on Aug. 2, 2018. Investigators said Gilbert was outside the residence when police arrived.

A Millcreek police patrolman who responded to the stabbing testified at Gilbert’s preliminary hearing that Gilbert said, “I think I killed her. She’s in there, she’s the devil.”

In a pretrial motion, Gilbert’s court-appointed lawyer, Thomas Brasco, wrote that witnesses described Gilbert as seeming “crazy” and “delirious” on the day of the stabbing. According to the motion, Gilbert also received psychiatric medication used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder at the Erie County Prison, where he is being held without bond while the case is pending.

Walsh granted a defense motion for a psychiatric examination in May.

