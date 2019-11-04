According to campaign finance reports filed with the county, the four candidates for three seats on the Beaver County Board of Commissioners spent more than $108,000 in the four months leading up to the general election.

Money talks — and the four men seeking to run Beaver County are hoping it grants them a win on Tuesday.

The four candidates for the Beaver County Board of Commissioners spent a combined $108,186 between June 11 and Oct. 21, according to campaign finance reports filed late last month.

Democratic incumbent Tony Amadio, Republican incumbent Chairman Daniel Camp, Republican challenger Jack Manning and Democratic challenger Dennis Nichols are seeking three four-year terms to run the county and its $220 million budget.

The biggest spender in the four months leading up to the election was Nichols, who dropped $37,940 on consulting and advertising. That amount also includes a $19,115 donation to the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, which made a $17,523 in-kind donation of mailers and postage to his campaign.

Late last month, the state party sent out at least two negative mailers against Manning, including false information ascribed to The Times.

Nichols, who is seeking his second, nonconsecutive term, also brought in the most in donations, raising $36,176. That included substantial donations from prominent Beaver County developer Chuck Betters and his son Mark, who each donated $5,000 to Nichols’ campaign. Several construction companies associated with Betters made $2,500 donations to the campaign as well.

Nichols has run a campaign centered on bringing more economic development to the county to help increase its population. He served as a commissioner from 2012 to 2015 as the lone Republican on the board.

“People that contributed obviously feel that I can help Beaver County and want to see Beaver County grow,” Nichols said. “I assume that’s part of the reason they donate, they believe I’m capable of getting it done. I’m certainly happy to have the support of people who are confident in my ability.”

Camp’s contributions and expenses weren’t far behind Nichols’. Since June, he raised $32,833, and received $600 in in-kind donations — specifically three gift baskets valued at $200 each. He’s spent $37,293, less than a thousand shy of Nichols’ total.

His donor list is more varied than Nichols’, with dozens of smaller donations and just a handful of $1,000 to $2,500 donations — $1,500 each from state Rep. Jim Marshall’s campaign and prominent developer Pat Nardelli, $1,000 from the Western Pennsylvania Laborers and $2,500 from contractor J.J. Stefanik.

Much of his expenses were for consulting and advertising, but he also made donations to support fellow Republicans seeking office, including District Attorney David Lozier, Sheriff Tony Guy, Controller candidate Maria Longo, and fellow commissioner candidate Manning.

Camp, the board’s current chairman, is seeking his second term.

“Throughout the year there are numerous expenses that a county commissioner and county commissioner candidate have such as donating to various nonprofts for events throughout the county, in addition to getting your message out,” Camp said. “With the help of my donors and supporters who are advocates of how I am governing the county, I’m able to support those groups plus be able to get my message out. I thank them for their support and generosity for donating to my campaign and the future of Beaver County.”

Amadio, a commissioner seeking his fourth term, raised $26,125 and spent $13,930. He is teamed up with Nichols, but the pair have separate campaign funds. Like Camp, his donors consisted of unions and county employees. He received two substantial donations from Brian Binkley, whose accounting and auditing firm contracts with the county.

Amadio spent his money on consulting and advertising, and supported Democratic treasurer candidate Lori Bohach.

Manning, the former executive director of the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce who is seeking his first term, raised $14,703 and spent $19,023. He received $1,000 in in-kind donations, namely food and drink for a fundraiser.

Manning received support from several of his fellow Republican candidates, as well as the Pennsylvania Realtors Association. The Republican Committee of Beaver County was his largest supporter, donating more than $3,0000.

Between the four of them, the candidates have nearly $134,000 left to spend. Amadio has the most remaining in his account at nearly $62,000.