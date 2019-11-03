The 1st District covers most of Millcreek Township.

Kim Clear, a high school English teacher in the Millcreek Township School District for 16 years, decided to run for Erie County Council out of frustration and worry for the future of her students.

“I have always had a voice,” Clear, a Democrat, said. “I haven't been afraid to speak up and say something. One of the reasons I decided to run I think is really because of my students, the 11th to 12th graders that are looking for a future. My daughters are 12 and 16 and they are also looking for a future. And I found myself telling them, well, you're going to have to leave Erie to do that.”

Unlike Clear, who’s making her first run for office, Republican Robert Yates is making his second run for Erie County Council’s 1st District seat.

Yates, who ran in 2017 for a partial term, said he was at first reluctant to run again when incumbent Democrat Kathy Fatica announced she would not seek re-election.

But it didn’t take long for him to reconsider.

“This is the best time to do it because Erie, I think, is in the middle of a kind of a Renaissance right now with everything, it’s trying to make a comeback and trying to have new life. And it's really exciting to see.

“My main overall reason of running is not any one particular ideological issue,” Yates continued. “It is just to try to restore public trust and confidence in local elected officials. Because a lot of people look at County Council and they say, ’They don't pay attention to us anymore.’”

Clear, 43, and Yates, 44, are running for the four-year term on County Council that runs from 2020 through 2023. The job pays $10,868 annually and council members have access to health insurance and pension benefits. The 1st District covers most of Millcreek Township.

Fatica was appointed to the seat in late 2015 following the unexpected death of her husband, Phil Fatica, who had just won a third term on County Council. Kathy Fatica was elected in 2017 to finish out the two remaining years of the term, defeating Yates in the general election.

Yates, who previously worked in education, is a home health-care aide for the Healthcare Improvement Skills Center (HISC). He previously served as chairman of the Millcreek Regional Republican Committee and was a delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention.

In addition to being a teacher, Clear has served as a representative with the Millcreek Education Association for more than 13 years. She is also co-owner of Erie Events Planning.

Yates and Clear have different visions on one of the most pressing issues facing Erie County government — its bid for a standalone community college.

Yates opposes a standalone community college and would have favored the partnership the county explored this summer with the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.

“We’ve been having this debate for several years now,” Yates said in a questionnaire. “There simply is not enough public support in favor of it. Some are very interested in it, but most are adamantly against it, especially because of the added cost the county would absorb.”

Clear believes a community college could have a lot of benefits. But she does not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach.

'“I’m an educator,” she said. "I don't know that it needs to come in four walls. I don't know that it needs to be necessarily only in one brick and mortar facility that's in one location that everyone goes through.

“Every learner learns differently and we need to take that into consideration,” she added, “especially when we're looking at a lower socioeconomic group that might be using the services of a two-year community college.”

She noted that some of the hands-on training that a community college could provide is already available through apprenticeship programs run by local labor unions.

Ideally, Clear believes that Erie County’s four four-year colleges should have a role to play in providing community college education, she said, and that such programs should be funded by mostly private donations.

Clear said she also would focus on bringing advanced manufacturers and tech industry companies to Erie if elected. That would require county officials to find available building space, developable land and other resources to “court” businesses, she said. It also entails promoting the region’s skilled workforce, she added.

Yates said Erie County needs to continue to streamline its economic development agencies and create an environment that supports organic business development and job creation. He would favor incentives like P.I.L.O.T. agreements (payments in lieu of taxes) and the use of LERTA (Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance) programs.

Pleasant Ridge Manor East

Clear and Yates differ on what to do with the county-owned Pleasant Ridge Manor East in Millcreek Township.

The property at 4728 Lake Pleasant Road has been vacant since 2015 and County Council has rejected proposals to sell the 28,000-square-foot building and a portion of the land. County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper’s administration has proposed demolishing the building and recently received six bids to tear it down, the lowest of which was $338,300.

County Council, however, is considering hiring an architectural firm to conduct a study on potential uses for Pleasant Ridge Manor East and other county facilities.

“Our past experience has told us that demolishing and starting over is actually a better use of money,” Clear said.

“We could put the Health Department out there,” Yates said. “We could put a sprinkler system in and convert it to senior apartments. It’s a decent building and needs a little maintenance. We can fix it up and reuse it or put it back on the tax rolls and sell it to a developer and let them do what they want with it and get a profit out of it for the County. But I don't favor just knocking things down that we don't need to get rid of.”

