Mayor Joe Schember and Parking Authority officials will meet Monday about providing yearly revenue to the city.

The Erie Parking Authority has told Mayor Joe Schember’s administration that it can no longer afford to give city government $500,000 a year.

Schember, though, wants the authority to continue providing an annual revenue stream to the city — either a yearly municipal services fee or a 15 percent parking tax that has not been imposed by the authority even though the city approved it more than a decade ago.

However, each side is eyeing some kind of financial compromise, and both city and Parking Authority officials will meet at City Hall on Monday to talk about that.

Schember will sit down with the Parking Authority’s executive director, Christopher Friday; its board president, R. Anthony Snow, M.D.; and other city and authority officials.

The meeting was prompted in part by an Aug. 27 letter that Snow wrote to the city, explaining that the authority’s capital improvement needs at its parking garages are so extensive that the authority no longer afford to give the city $500,000 a year to abide by a municipal services agreements between the two entities, as the authority did each year between 2005 and 2017.

Even after the deal expired, the authority gave the city $250,000 in 2018 and $75,000 this year.

But starting in 2020, the authority intends to make no such payments to the city.

Schember has said that is problematic for the city, which is working with a financial consultant under the state’s Early Intervention Program for financially-struggling municipalities.

The consultant, Public Financial Management Inc. of Philadelphia, is helping the city develop a plan to stay solvent.

“They feel they can’t afford a municipal services fee because they need money for their infrastructure needs,” Schember said. “But we need some source of revenue from the Parking Authority. ”We’re open to talking to them and hearing their suggestions. We don’t want to assume anything, that’s why we want to meet with them.“

Friday said the Parking Authority wants the city to understand its financial position.

However, “At the end of the day, obviously the authority is an arm of the city ... I am confident that the board will work in unison with the Mayor’s Office to come to some kind of agreement,” Friday said. “Every authority gives back to the city. The question is, really, everyone understanding exactly what that is and what it looks like.”

The Parking Authority started making payments to the city in 2004, when the city enacted a 15 percent parking tax, which is paid by privately-owned lots within city limits and currently brings in roughly $250,000 a year.

However, the authority’s board declined to collect the tax — which applies to its parking garages and surface lots — and remit those revenues to the city.

Instead, the city and the authority worked out a deal that paid the city $375,000 under a municipal services agreement and another $298,426 in lieu of real estate taxes, for a total of $673,426, according to Parking Authority records.

From 2005 through 2017, the authority gave the city $500,000 a year under municipal service agreements, which were in place to compensate the city for providing fire and police protection, among other services, and in exchange for the city guaranteeing the Parking Authority’s bonds to help the authority get a better interest rates on its financing.

PFM’s consultants — which have examined the city’s financial relationship with the Parking Authority as part of their work — have suggested that the city push to put its 15 percent parking tax in place regarding the Parking Authority, because it would provide the city with an estimated $500,000 to $700,000 in yearly revenue.

That would bring the city annual revenues at least equal to, and likely higher than, what city government received under its past agreements with the authority, said Gordon Mann, PFM’s director.

“Typically a parking tax is collected by the operator and then remitted to the taxing authority, just like how private parking operators remit (their) parking taxes to Erie,” Mann said. “That’s preferable because the process is relatively simple and low-cost.”

Friday, asked about the parking tax, said: “It’s come up in the boardroom, but we really haven’t talked about what our position would be .... The city’s point of view has been ’We need the money.’ Our point of view has been, ’We need to make sure we’re handling things here.,’”

City Council President Jim Winarski said he has been told by Schember administration officials that currently, there is no revenue from the Parking Authority included in the city’s 2020 budget proposal, which Schember will present to council on Wednesday.

Winarski recently told the Erie Times-News that council, which created the Parking Authority years ago as a separate legal entity to operate the public parking garages and surface lots in the city, should consider disbanding the authority and having its assets and operations, as well as its debts, revert to the city.

Winarski called Monday’s meeting “encouraging,” and he said he hopes some agreement can be worked out.

“I’m still looking into what it would take to disband the authority, because I think everything needs to be on the table,” Winarski said. “But a compromise would be good, and I think the parking tax is definitely leverage that might be able to get a deal done.”

