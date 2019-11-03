Two boroughs have contests for council seats Nov. 5.

Just two of 14 boroughs in Erie County have council races in the Nov. 5 general election.

In Albion Borough, where three four-year council terms are up for election, candidates are Democrats Rick Irvine, Scott Seaton and James Vorse Sr., Republicans Jean Bright, Larry Bright and Stephanie Kramer, and Independent Brett Hall.

Irvine and Seaton are council incumbents.

In Lake City Borough, the contenders for four available council seats are Ginger Cinti, Raymond Fisher, Mary Knapp Gollmer and Jeffrey Markham, all Republicans, and Jenny Potter, who won a ballot position this fall as a write-in in Democratic voting in the spring municipal primary.

Cinti and Gollmer, both incumbents, and Fisher also won write-in nominations on the Democratic ballot in the spring.

Here’s who is on the ballot in other Erie County boroughs:

•Cranesville (vote for 3): Democrats Gary Gariepy Jr. and John Kaufman and Republican William Vassen Jr. All three are council incumbents.

•Edinboro (vote for 3): Mark Eisert, who won a slot on the ballot with Democratic write-in votes in the spring municipal primary; Aaron Gast, who won as a write-in in both Republican and Democratic balloting in the spring; and Democrat James Kiley Sr.

Gast and Kiley are incumbents.

•Elgin (vote for 2): Republican incumbent Clarence McCray and Democratic incumbent Robin Woodworth.

•Girard (vote for 3): Republican incumbents Dennis “Buzz” McNally, Alfred “Al” Noble and Robert “Doc” Orr.

•McKean (vote for 4): Democrats Eric Morgan and Dolores “Dodi” Oblinski and Republican James “JR” Williams.

All are incumbents.

•Mill Village (vote for 4): Republicans Shannon Nye and Alicia Glover Peters and Democratic incumbent Edward Falconer.

•North East, 1st Ward (vote for 2): Democratic incumbents Denise McCumber and Jeffrey Morealli. North East, 2nd Ward (vote for 1): Democrat Bill Beardsley, who also won a write-in nomination in Republican balloting in the spring.

•Platea (vote for 3): Republican incumbents Stan Freeland and William Kuhn.

•Union City, 1st Ward (vote for 2): No ballot candidates. Union City, 2nd Ward (vote for 1): Republican Dan Brumagin, an incumbent.

•Waterford (vote for 3): Democrats Holly Noble and Beth Zimmerly Weldon and Republican incumbent Timothy E. LaFlamme.

•Wattsburg (vote for 2) No ballot candidates.

•Wesleyville, 1st and 2nd Dist. (vote for 4): Steve Briggs, who won write-in nominations in both Democratic and Republican voting in the spring.

