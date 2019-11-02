The Storehouse Community Church is celebrating five years of offering a food pantry to Greencastle and Mercersburg families.

The food pantry is support by the church on Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, and food is purchased from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Harrisburg.

Once a month the food pantry receives a delivery of 8,000 to 10,000 pounds of dry, frozen and refrigerated food, as well as produce. Local life skills students help unload the truck and stock shelves.

"Some mornings, they need to box eggs or bag produce for hand out the next day," said Connie Lazich, coordinator.

The Gleaning Project, which gathers produce from local farms and orchards, also contributes to the program, which receives some support from local organizations and businesses.

Food is distributed once a month, with assistance from 16 to 18 volunteers. The food pantry is open from noon to 4 p.m. one Wednesday a month, with upcoming dates of Nov. 6 and Dec. 18.

When the food pantry opened in September 2014, 31 families were served. Today, the high has been 125 families with 426 people, Lazich said.

Volunteers are welcome and more information is available by calling Lazich at 717-597-8242.

More information about the food pantry also can be found at:

www.exploreshc.com