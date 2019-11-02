With some rain and cooler weather, the Steelhead are running around and up all the steams along Lake Erie. While this is great, those of us who are not usually stream fishermen, open ourselves to some fairly dangerous new ways to get injured while tying to enjoy our favorite sport. I list 21 things you should remember when you wade in streams or along the shoreline of the lake.

The weather has finally turned to make it Steelhead fishing season in the streams flowing into Lake Erie. The fish are heading into the many streams and Presque Isle Bay. Sounds great; however, it also can be a dangerous time for the people who are not skilled at wading and or fishing at this time of year in our area of Lake Erie.

If you are going to fish while in the water, you need to know and practice safe wading techniques. While we all know conditions differ among streams, lake shore, and on docks and ponds, there is no substitute for experience and careful fishing wherever you decide to wet a line.

As you decide where to fish, you must always consider water depth and steam current, bottom configuration, and whether it is even prudent to put your waders on and venture in or through fast or deep areas at all. If you are fishing on a pier like North Pier on Presque Isle, and the docks at Waterworks or the stream walls of Walnut Creek, in this kind of weather, I suggest you wear a life jacket. The new vests are loaded with some nice pockets for your fishing STUFF. The vests will also keep you a bit warmer. Remember, the water where you are fishing is quite deep on these docks and piers.

Fishing is fun, no doubt about that. But remember that drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death in the USA. That is the reason you should never fish alone. Howwever, you can protect yourself in a few simple ways. Below are some tips that may help.

When wading, go slow. Make sure your foot is firmly planted and stable before taking the next step. While in a stream, crab-like steps are much better than long strides, and watching what is directly in front of you is essential. Wearing polarized sunglasses helps make the underwater terrain more visible. Do not cast and wade simultaneously. Get into position and then cast. Use a wading stick or staff. An old ski pole or a heavy stick will work. If you are wading with a stick or staff, cross the current facing upstream. Lean on the staff as if it were your third leg. In a current, wade with your body and feet sideways to the flow. Remember, even a slight turn in fast water can spin you or knock you over. Always wade across at an angle, preferably quartered upstream, not downstream. Shuffle your feet. When the water is over the top of your feet, do not pick up your feet. Lift them up just a very little and shuffle along the bottom. Don’t relax once you get across a rough spot, or about to leave the water. Many people fall on their way out of the water by taking their last steps for granted. Beware of rocks. Do not hop from one large rock to another; place your feet between the rocks instead of on top of them. Many times, there are deep holes between large rocks. Test the depth with your handy staff. When you hook a strong fish, gradually retreat from the deep water and get to shore or the shallows. From there, you will have more maneuverability. Waders and hip boots will NOT “pull you down” as many believe. If you fall in, immediately bend your knees to trap air in your waders. Give your waders a belt. A wading belt should be mandatory when wearing waders. It will slow the flow of water into the legs and boots of your waders. Stand firm. Create a wide base with your legs to stand on when you are on a slippery surface. Widen your stance, so your feet are shoulder-width apart, and flex your knees to lower your center of gravity. Use your wading staff to probe ahead to feel obstacles, gauge depth, and water speed. The staff will also help on dry land when climbing up and down steep banks or other rough terrain. Focus on footwork. NEVER cross your feet when wading. That will surely increase your chances of losing your balance, and then even a light current can sweep you off your feet.18. Mud bottoms MAY seem safe, but they can hold many pitfalls. Firm earth bottoms or clay are very slippery. In areas where loose mud can accumulate, be careful your feet do not get stuck in the mud, or old tree branches might be buried in the mud The most treacherous bottom type is bedrock. These are areas with large surfaces of solid rock that have been polished smooth by years of water flow. In areas like this, great care must be taken because if your foot slips it may skate so far out that you lose your balance and fall. Gear up with essential duds. The weather can change here along Lake Erie quite quickly. So, dress using several layers of thinner clothing that progress outward to include water and wind protection as the final layer. Don’t forget a waterproof sunscreen. Yes, you can get a sunburn even in the fall and winter. Lastly, have some extra dry clothes. A dry sweatshirt and a pair of sweatpants sure would feel great if and when you take a swim. You might even be able to keep fishing!

Have a great and safe Steelhead season.

