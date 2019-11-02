An Ellwood City man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for selling cocaine in 2017 and 2018

PITTSBURGH – An Ellwood City man has been sentenced to spend 15 years in federal prison on drug convictions, the office of U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said last week.

Taurean Potter, 34, will also spend six years on supervised release once he is out of prison. He was found guilty by a jury in June on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine.

Prosecutors said Potter sold cocaine out of Ellwood City bars in 2017 and 2018 and also sold cocaine to other dealers. On Oct. 14, 2017, Potter also sold cocaine to an undercover narcotics agent with the state attorney general’s office, prosecutors said.

In September, GateHouse Media reported that Kacie Zito, 33, of Ellwood City, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after she violated her probation and lied during Potter’s June trial.

Prosecutors said Zito was initially placed on two years of probation for a drug charge, but then committed perjury six days later when she denied on the stand that Potter provided her with cocaine that she later sold.