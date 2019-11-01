WAYNESBORO — The Rotary Club of Waynesboro is set to host a night of dinner and dancing at the Waynesboro Country Club on Nov. 15.

The dance will have the theme of "dancing through the ages" with popular music from the 1920s up to current chart-trending songs in celebration of the club's 100th anniversary.

"It's going to be a very interactive night with plenty of group dances for everyone to participate in that were popular over the decades," said Jessica Wetzel, who is assisting in organizing the Rotary event. "It should be a lot of fun and it's all for a great cause."

Funds raised from the event will benefit the Angela D. Piatt Memorial Vo-Tech Scholarship, one of the only trade-style scholarships in the area. The inaugural scholarship is set to be awarded in April 2020.

"My mother would have loved this," said Jason Piatt, speaking about the scholarship in honor of his late mother. "She was all about education and loved the Rotary Club of Waynesboro; she was a motivator. I remember a few years back the club helped build school buildings in India, she was so passionate about helping them. So this scholarship to help a student here in Waynesboro get that extra boost to further their education, she would have loved that idea."

For those wishing to attend, a cash bar will be available during the event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served at 6. Dancing will follow from 7-11 p.m. Dance-only tickets are $30 and dinner and dance combo tickets are $50 each. Tickets are available for purchase until Friday, Nov. 8.

For more information or to order tickets, email rotarywboro@gmail.com.

Contact John Irwin at jirwin@therecordherald.com or 717-762-2151