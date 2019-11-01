Democrats could take control of the county row offices this year, but beating the four Republican incumbents might come down to turnout on Eleciton Day.





Four Democrats are looking to unseat Republican incumbents and ride the blue wave of two years ago that had their party picking up Bucks County’s row officer positions for the first time in decades.

The 2017 election saw four county row office seats filled by Democrats, putting party control in question for the first time in three decades.

Republican incumbents Mary K. Smithson, 69, clerk of courts; Joseph Campbell, 56, coroner; Donald Petrille, Jr., 47, register of wills; and Tom Panzer, 55, treasurer, are all seeking re-election.

The Democratic challengers on the ballot Tuesday are Brian Munroe, 45, facing Smithson; Meredith Buck, 60, against Campbell; Linda Bobrin, 58, challenging Petrille; and Kris Ballerini, 53, taking on Panzer.

Munroe, a former Radnor Township police corporal and current Warminster supervisor, said his top priority would be a mandatory call back system for the clerk of courts.

“Those using this office often need clerical direction during a stressful time, and as taxpayers they deserve quality customer service,” Munroe, said in this news organization’s voters guide.

Smithson, a custodian of all criminal records for the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas, said she would continue both modernizing the court office and her focus on victim restitution.

“I strive to increase collections for crime victims’ restitution and provide excellent customer service and accountability,” Smithson said.

As coroner, Buck said she would prioritize dissemination of data on deaths by suicide, addiction or mental illness to help identify trends and guide treatment.

“This office is uniquely positioned to provide data to other departments/organizations so that we can prevent many of these deaths by uncovering trends and areas of weakness,” Buck said.

Buck is a registered nurse and attorney who maintains her own law practice in Chalfont.

Campbell said his priority if re-elected would be to “continue to provide the best quality forensic investigation available in order to determine the most accurate cause and manner of death.”

Campbell, who teaches podiatric surgery and medicine for St. Luke’s University Health Network, added a mix of “advanced forensic training and applying the best technology possible” would help him continue to meet that goal.

Bobrin, an attorney of 32 years in the Newtown area, said she would make compassion a priority for the register of wills office guiding people through personal legal matters.

“I will ensure the business of this office is handled with professionalism, care and transparency, whether helping someone with an estate, probate or obtaining a marriage license,” Bobrin said.

Petrille said his seven years as register of wills has taught him the job is too diverse for a single priority.

The Perkasie resident said improving the online credit card payment system, finishing an e-filing system for the Orphan’s Court and “Deploying artificial intelligence in docketing” would be among his highest priorities if re-elected.

Ballerini is currently an Upper Makefield supervisor with 13 years professional experience in finance, a position she said makes her qualified to serve as the county treasurer.

“My banking experience will allow me to step into the position on day one with a firm background in fiduciary management, oversight and providing superior customer service,” Ballerini said.

Panzer, an attorney at High Swartz, LLP, and Warminster resident, said maintaining the county’s AAA credit rating through responsible financial management of county funds, including the $800 million employee pension fund, is a priority.

“We will also carry over our dedication to fiscal responsibility while serving the taxpayers, dog owners, sportsmen, and sportswomen of Bucks County,” Panzer added.

Democrats county wide have seen a surge of support in recent elections, but that doesn’t make the race a sure thing for either party.

Bucks County voter registration data last updated on Oct. 25 shows Democrats have a relatively slight lead on Republicans among the more than 453,000 total voters in the county.

Nearly 43% of voters in the county are Democrats, but nearly 41% are Republican with more than 74,000 voters classified as “other” in the county data.

Most towns in Lower Bucks County are solidly blue, with Bristol Township being one of the strongest Democratic towns with its more than 10,000-person lead on Republican voters.

With the exception of Warminster, Doyestown Borough, Solebury and New Hope, Republicans lead Democrats by varying margins.

Quakertown, for instance, is nearly split with only 21 more Republicans than Democrats, while Democrats in Hilltown are outnumbered by more than 2,254 Republicans.

Turnout is key in any election, and an online post from Bucks County Democratic Committee Chairman John Cordisco indicates that has been key focus for many of his party’s organizers.

“This year we are more engaged than ever, providing training classes, working with community organizers and listening to the lively group of Democrats who have contributed to the conversation on how to enhance Bucks County Democrats,” Cordisco wrote.

Municipal elections can often be a challenge to convince people not to vote for the couch on Election Day, but both Republicans and Democrats have more at stake now than in many past local elections.

var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1572471683929'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; if ( divElement.offsetWidth > 800 ) { vizElement.style.minWidth='420px';vizElement.style.maxWidth='650px';vizElement.style.width='100%';vizElement.style.minHeight='587px';vizElement.style.maxHeight='887px';vizElement.style.height=(divElement.offsetWidth*0.75)+'px';} else if ( divElement.offsetWidth > 500 ) { vizElement.style.minWidth='420px';vizElement.style.maxWidth='650px';vizElement.style.width='100%';vizElement.style.minHeight='587px';vizElement.style.maxHeight='887px';vizElement.style.height=(divElement.offsetWidth*0.75)+'px';} else { vizElement.style.width='100%';vizElement.style.height='727px';} var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement);