The boroughs of Greencastle and Mont Alto have rescheduled treat-or-treat festivities because of Thursday's weather forecast.

Greencastle has rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mont Alto has rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Borough of Waynesboro is not rescheduling, and will have trick-or-treat night as intended on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.