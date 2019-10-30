Local, county and state positions are on the ballot in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the most contested race in the region, the field for Franklin County commissioner includes four names on the ballot, as well as a write-in campaign. On the ballot are incumbents Bob Ziobrowski, a Democrat, and David S. Keller, a Republican as well as Sheri Morgan, a Democrat, and John Flannery, a Republican. Current Commissioner Bob Thomas, unsuccessful in his re-election bid in the May primary, is running as a write-in. Voters get to pick two names and the top three vote-getters win.

Greencastle-Antrim

In Antrim Township, incumbent Supervisor Rick Baer, a Republican, is facing Connie Slye, a Democrat, but that is it for contested races in the township and the Borough of Greencastle.

Five people are running for five four-year seats on the Greencastle-Antrim School Board, newcomer H. Carter Davidson (cross-filed) and current board members Shannon Blanchard (cross-filed), Tracy Baer, (Republican), Mike Still (Republican), and Shannon Yates (Republican).

Lindsey J. Mowen (Republican), also a current school board member, is the only person list on the ballot for two two-year seats.

The number of candidates match the number of spots available on Greencastle Borough Council. Filed for the three, four-year terms are Jeremy Layman, a Democrat, and current Councilmen Joel Amsley and H. Duane Kinzer, both Republicans. Wade Burkholder, a Democrat and current councilman, is the only name listed for the one two-year term.

County

In addition to the commissioners' race, the only face-off on the ballot is for register and recorder, with Linda Miller, a Republican who now holds the office, challenged by Democrat Damien Buhrman.

Mary Beth Shank won both the Republican and Democratic nominations in May for judge in the 39th Judicial District of the Court of Common Pleas, which covers Franklin and Fulton counties. The retention of 39th District Judges Angela Krom and Shawn Meyers is on the ballot, too.

Unopposed for re-election are Todd Rock (Republican), clerk of courts; Harold Wissinger (Republican), controller; Jeff Conner (cross-filed), coroner; Matt Fogal (Republican), district attorney; and Timothy S. Sponseller (Republican), prothonotary.

Dane Anthony earned both the Republican and Democratic nominations for sheriff in the primary election.

Pennsylvania

Votes will say yes or no to a proposed Constitutional amendment concerning crime victim rights. It says, "Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to grant certain rights to crime victims, including to be treated with fairness, respect and dignity; considering their safety in bail proceedings; timely notice and opportunity to take part in public proceedings; reasonable protection from the accused; right to refuse discovery requests made by the accused; restitution and return of property; proceedings free from delay; and to be informed of these rights, so they can enforce them?"

There are four options for two judges on the Pennsylvania Superior Court: Democrats Amanda Green-Hawkins and Daniel D. McCaffery and Republicans Megan McCarthy King and Christylee Peck.

Ballots also include the retention of Pennsylvania Superior Court Judges Anne E. Lazarus and Judy Olson and Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judges Kevin Brobson and Patricia A. McCullough.

For more information, including sample ballots, visit:

www.franklincountypa.gov