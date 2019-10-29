WAYNESBORO — Motorists traveling through Washington Township need to be prepared for an extra stop beginning today.

An all-way stop will be activated by this afternoon at Washington Township Boulevard and Gehr Road.

"Traffic will stop in all directions at this intersection and at Stottlemyer as they do currently," said Township Manager Jeff Geesaman.

The new all-way stop is part of a roadway improvement project that will extend Washington Township Boulevard from Gehr Road to Tomstown Road.

The 1.3-mile two-lane new section is expected to open later this year. It's Step 1 of a larger project designed to improve safety at on of the most dangerous intersections in the county.

Earlier this year, the state Department of Transportation hired a consultant to provide engineering and design services for improvements at the intersection of state Route 997 and Orchard/Tomstown roads, which could include a roundabout.

According to project managers, the new design will increase the safety of the intersection, as well as meet the needs of anticipated commercial and residential growth and facilitate future plans to improve mobility and reduce congestion in the region. Construction could begin as early as next year.

Washington Township Boulevard opened in November 2016 and was funded by grant money. The new section is also courtesy of grant funding.

"The new section of the boulevard will remain closed to traffic for a while longer until signs and pavement markings are complete at Tomstown Road," Geesaman said, adding the all-way stop is something new and motorists should be prepared for changes. "We urge motorists to use caution at this intersection as always at all intersections. Don't assume the opposing traffic is going to stop. Always drive defensively."

