HICKORY TWP. -- The Laurel Adult Travel Club will meet at 7: 30 p.m. Monday in the Laurel High School, Route 108.

All reservations and money are due now for the Dec. 7 trip to Cabela’s Outfitter, dinner at Mehlman,s and the Christmas show at Wheeling. Information will be available at the meeting for the April trip to Lancaster and the Hershey School.

For more information, call Donna Nagel at 724-758-3001, Norma Henry at 724-924-2628 or Shirley Collins at 724-924-2876.