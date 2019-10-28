He was wanted on a bond revocation in an attempted homicide case and on charges in a state police drug case.





An Erie man whose bond was revoked and reset in an attempted homicide case and who faces charges in a Pennsylvania State Police drug investigation is in custody in Georgia following his apprehension on Friday.

Robert S. Sanders, 40, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Gwinnett County, Georgia, on Friday afternoon, said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chad Sensor, who is based in Erie.

Sanders remained in the Gwinnett County Jail on Monday, according to online jail records.

Sanders is facing trial in Erie County on charges including two counts of attempted homicide in an August 2018 shooting on Erie’s west side. City police accuse him of firing numerous gunshots at two males while chasing them in an incident that investigators said was captured on surveillance video from security cameras in the area.

Sanders waived his preliminary hearing in the case in November and posted his $100,000 bail in January. His bond was revoked in September and a new bond of $500,000 was set, according to court documents.

Sanders was scheduled for trial in the case earlier this month.

Sanders was also wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police on charges filed in late April in a drug investigation in the city. Troopers accuse Sanders of selling quantities of suspected methamphetamine and suspected heroin to undercover investigators on four occasions between February and April, according to information in Sanders’ criminal complaint.

Sanders was arraigned on charges including felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance on April 30 and was free after posting his $100,000 bail on May 6. Sanders was scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Sept. 26.

