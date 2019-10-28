Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Bessemer

12 Field St., Bank Of America NA to E & K Management Group L.P., $36,000.

Ellwood City

516 First Ave., Karen Lunn et al. to David Houk, $58,000.

306 Eighth St., Joseph Anderson to Edna Cinci, $29,000.

736 Clover Ave., Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. to Michael Pasquale, $25,000.

500 Franklin Ave., Estate of Edward Stiffler to Jennifer Marie Kudlac, $6,097.

75 Pittsburgh Circle, Estate of Patricia Turner to Jacob Dixon and Nicole Johnston, $109,000.

North Beaver Twp.

671 Columbiana Road, Ronald Martin to Joshua James and Amanda Louise Diffenbacher, $264,000.

Crosswinds Road, Ozzie LLC to Robert and Cassandra Cook, $42,750.

Perry Twp.

1457 Pleasant Hill Road, Brian Clark to Cory and Shay Blinkiewicz, $260,000.

2158 Sunset Ridge Lane, Matthew North to Jesse Heydorn, $350,000.