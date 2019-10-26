The county rejected three proposals from companies that were vying for the contract.

The Erie County Prison will continue working with its current medical provider for at least another year.

The county on Oct. 17 rejected all of the proposals it received from companies vying to take over the contract.

Instead, Erie County will opt into a fifth year with Pittsburgh-based Wexford Health Sources Inc. for 2020. The county’s three-year contract with Wexford, signed in 2015, offered optional extension years in 2019 and 2020.

The county put out a request for proposals in August and received responses from three companies: Wexford; PrimeCare Medical Inc., out of Harrisburg, and Wellpath, based in Nashville.

“Based on a review of the submitted proposals and the fifth-year contract extension, there was a significant savings in going with the fifth-year option,” said Gary Lee, the county’s director of administration, in a phone interview on Friday.

Lee said previously that the county requested proposals in order to assess which option would be most cost effective. He has said the decision to seek proposals was not based on concerns about medical care at the prison.

On Friday, Lee said cost was a key factor in the decision to stay with Wexford for another year.

“It was not based entirely on the cost, but cost was one of the key reasons,” Lee said.

He declined to detail other factors that were considered by the five-member RFP committee, citing the privacy of the proposals submitted to the county.

The county will seek proposals for prison medical care again in 2020, after which the contract with Wexford is scheduled to expire, Lee said.

A lawsuit against Wexford is currently pending in U.S. District Court in Erie. The family of 33-year-old April D. Corritore claims that medical providers at the prison were deliberately indifferent to Corritore’s worsening health before she died from an infection in October 2018.

Wexford denied the claims in its response and has asked a judge to dismiss the federal lawsuit. A decision is pending.

