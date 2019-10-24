The U.S. Census Bureau is hosting events and seeking census workers in Beaver County.

BEAVER — Census officials are looking for Beaver County workers who are down for the count.

Joe West, assistant director of planning and redevelopment for Beaver County, said the U.S. Census Bureau is hosting two job recruitment events this week.

The first was Wednesday, from noon to 8 p.m., at the Beaver Area Library. A second is slated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Beaver Valley Mall. But anyone who missed the first two recruitment events can fill out an application or get more information at any Beaver County library, said Rachel D’Onofrio, a partnership specialist with the census bureau.

The 2020 Census will take place in April, counting every person of any age living in the United States on April 1. Children are most frequently missed during the decennial census, D’Onofrio said.

“Our goal is to count everyone once, and only once,” D’Onofrio said.

In total, the census will require more than 500,000 temporary jobs, said Katherine David, a partnership specialist with the census bureau.

“These are temporary jobs with paid mileage,” David said. “We need those people to get an accurate county.”

Beaver County has a lot to gain and lose as a result of the census, West said. The approximately 6,000 temporary workers at Shell Chemicals’ ethane cracker plant in Potter Township will be counted towards Beaver County’s population, West said. That likely means more funding for the county.

But the county also could lose one or two representatives in the state or federal government based on population, David said.

Those interested in being an enumerator for the 2020 census just need to be 18 or older, a U.S. citizen and be able to pass a background check.