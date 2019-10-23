Hi, my name is "Small Town America," Beaver Falls, that is, and I want you to know I am a little under the weather, but I want to get well — really I do.

With one step at a time, I believe I can clean up, fix up, paint up, remove litter, plant flowers, keep my grass cut and trimmed, and use my God-given strength and talent to maintain the same. We do have many assets in our town. All we have to do is remove the cover and let the light shine in.

Let's eliminate the negative, accentuate the positive, latch on to the affirmative, and not mess with Mr. In-Between. I can guarantee "our town" its pride and physical value will increase and we all benefit. There are many residents who really care and are proud of our community, so let's all pitch in and do our part and make our "Small Town America" more inviting.

Leonard L. Chiappetta, Beaver Falls