Erin Connelly is one of three candidates who are running for two vacant seats on the nine-member Erie County bench.

The field of candidates running to join the Erie County judiciary was narrowed to three during the May primary.

Only two will be able to win a seat on the nine-member bench.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Erin Connelly, 42, won a Democratic nomination in the primary and Erie lawyer Ed Smith, 60, won a Republican nomination. Lawyer David Ridge, 59, clinched both parties' nominations, nearly assuring a win in the Nov. 5 municipal election.

The winners in November will serve a 10-year term on the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

Connelly, who has spent her entire 17-year legal career as a prosecutor with the Erie County District Attorney's Office, believes her experience has prepared her to preside over a courtroom as judge.

"Even as a prosecutor, I've had to be impartial," Connelly said in an interview with the Erie Times-News Editorial Board on Oct. 3. "I've had to look at that big picture throughout my career."

Each of the candidates answered questions about their views on the legal system during interviews in early October.

Connelly ran unsuccessfully for judge in the 2015 election, after her father, now-Senior Judge Shad Connelly, retired in 2015. Shad Connelly took over Judge Robert A. Sambroak Jr.'s caseload after Sambroak's death in March 2017. The November election will fill that vacancy and another seat that opened with the retirement of Judge John Garhart in December.

Connelly, a registered Democrat, has focused on sexual assault and domestic violence cases in her time as a prosecutor. She said her trial experience dwarfs that of her competitors.

"Being a judge is about knowing the procedure of the courtroom, the rules of evidence, how cases should be tried, how people should be treated, and I can bring all of those things to the bench," she said.

Here are Connelly's answers:

How would you set aside your career as a prosecutor to serve as an impartial judge?

"Even as a prosecutor, I've had to be impartial. I've met victims that have been through the worst-case scenario. But even looking at their cases, I have to look at the reality of the situation. My job has never been about one client. No one comes to me and says, 'Here's $10,000, do this for me.' It's about anyone that comes my way, whether that be the defendant, the victim, a witness.

"I have to look at the whole big picture. What are the issues here? Do we have drug and alcohol issues? The goal is not always to put people in jail forever. For violent criminals, that is the goal. But there's a lot of individuals that, can we help them? Can we fix this situation from the beginning? That's what I've had to look at. Drug and alcohol treatment, treatment court, mental health. We don't want the behavior to reoccur. We have to assess, as prosecutors, that whole situation. Although I haven't done that from the bench, I've had to look at that whole big picture throughout my career."

Should our state's overall incarceration rate factor into judges' decisions regarding individual sentencing? For context, Pennsylvania's state prison population has dropped in recent years, but the state incarceration rate remains one of the highest in the Northeast, according to a 2017 report on Pennsylvania's criminal justice system.



"I do think that's something that judges should be considering, because violent criminals belong in jail. I will never back down from that. ... But other individuals don't necessarily belong in jail. I think what's happening now is there are so many other programs in place, you're going to see that population go down because you're going to see so many other options.

"That's something that a judge has to look at individually in all circumstances. What's the prior record? What factors make this person a danger to the community? If they're not necessarily a danger to the community, what can we do to treat them and to try and change the behavior? And I don't think incarceration is the answer. I know it's not the answer in a lot of cases."

There's a robust national debate about whether members of minority groups can get fair treatment in the criminal justice system. Where do you fall in that debate and do you think that's something that should be addressed locally?

"I think that's something that always has to be addressed. That's an ongoing issue in our society, in every society. From my perspective, I don't see that occurring in our courtrooms here. I know minorities will say they don't get a fair trial. I've seen that, over the course of my career, in other states, I've seen it on the news. I'm sure individuals that have been convicted have said it here. I don't foresee that.

"I think juries need to change. We don't get minorities on juries. I think that is where, then, minorities come into court, look at the jury, and say 'These aren't my peers.' That's a problem and that's been addressed over the years over and over again. How to fix it, I don't have the answer to that. I've seen recently more minorities on the jury. I just had a jury a couple of months ago with three African-American women on the panel. That's what we want to see. We want to see people that can come into court and look at the jurors and go, 'OK, they look a little more like me.'"

In decisions about bail, how would you balance a defendant's ability to pay with the need for safety in the community?

"That's a balancing test we use as prosecutors as well. ... It's the magisterial district judges that are setting bail from the beginning, and (Common Pleas judges) don't have any say in that part, but when someone comes up for a bail reduction, we're looking at various factors.

"We're looking at their prior records, we're reading through the reports, the complaints, what the injuries are to the victim and the safety of that person if released back out into the community. Those are the factors that are all set forth by statute that I think have to be balanced individually in every single case. Unless it's a homicide where there's no bond, you're not going to have bond set the same for two people. It's always going to be different, and it has to be. Everybody's different."

Have you seen any trends or innovations in civil or family law that you think would be helpful in Erie County?

(Connelly discussed the idea of a domestic violence court that would primarily handle criminal issues related to domestic abuse but could also deal with family matters stemming from violence.)

"You get to those parties so much earlier in the proceedings with domestic violence court, and you're able to try and get ahold of the issues the family's facing that are causing the criminal behavior and ends up involving custody matters. I think it's something that should and could be researched further to see if it's something that would work here."

