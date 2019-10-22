Taste of the Holidays

The fourth annual Taste of the Holidays, a seasonal culinary event, will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, at Blue Heron Events, 407 S. Washington St., Greencastle. Doors open at 5 p.m.

From Scratch Catering and Blue Heron proprietor Denise Hutchison will once again demonstrate several holiday inspired recipes over the course of an evening. This year's dishes will be focused on holiday brunch entrees and dessert. Ticketholders will have the opportunity to taste each product and will leave with the recipes to recreate at home.

In addition, local merchants will be present to showcase and sell holiday decor and food. Presentations include Chris Johnston from the shop, demonstrating creative tablescapes; Lori Hess from All Things Country, offering unique holiday decorations; Biser Farms and Mama K’s Buns, with cheese baskets and baked goods, respectively; and The Center of Balance with unique holiday gift ideas. New this year is Halbrendt Winery, which will be offering wine to taste and to buy.

Taste of the Holidays is sponsored by Orrstown Bank.

Seating is limited to 200. Tickets are available only in advance for $25 at the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber located at 217 E. Baltimore St.; the shop, located at 144 E. Baltimore St.; Orrstown Bank’s Greencastle branch located at 308 Carolle St.; or online at:

EventBrite.com

For more information, call the chamber at 717-597-4610.

'Lights of Love'

Local residents can honor a loved one this Christmas with a “Light of Love” on Greencastle’s Heritage Christmas tree in Center Square.

“Our town Christmas tree is a symbol of community and tradition and beauty and I can think of no better gift than to honor someone with this gift of light,” said Georgina Cranston, executive director of the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce.

Yearly, the Heritage Christmas Committee offers the public the opportunity to purchase a “Light of Love” in honor of or in memory of a loved one. This year, Center Square will be filled with this bright sentiment of fondness and remembrance courtesy of Blaise Alexander Chevrolet of Greencastle.

Donated by the Ron Martin family, the 2019 community Christmas tree will come to life with strings of glittering lights as friends and family gather in the Square for the annual tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. This year the event is sponsored by Herald-Mail Media with support from the Borough of Greencastle and Antrim Township.

In addition to a “Light of Love,” name of honorees will be listed on a scripted scroll displayed in the large corner windows of Growing With Music on the northwest corner of the Square.

In order to be included on the scroll, Lights of Love form must be completed and returned along with payment to the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce by Nov. 8. Forms are available at the chamber located at 217 E. Baltimore St. or can be downloaded at:

www.greencastlepachamber.org.

The cost is $8 per name, two for $15 or three for $20. Each additional name is $6.

For more information call the chamber at 717-597-4610.