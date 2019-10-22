Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Genealogy — Census Clues More Than You Think: 10 a.m. Lincoln Community Center Library, 1255 Manchester Road. Susan Muller explains federal and state censuses and explains how to find family and neighbor clues and linking census clues to other sources, as well as census substitutes. Free. Register at hppt:/events.erielibrary.org or call 451-7085.

Sustainability Film Series: 7:30 p.m. Bruno's Cafe, Penn State Behrend, 4701 College Drive. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in 2020, Penn State Behrend is sponsoring a yearlong series of events, which include bi-weekly movie nights. "Wall-E" will be screened Tuesday. Remaining nights include "The Lorax" on Nov. 5 and "The True Cost" on Nov. 19. Free. http://bit.ly/2W0W9oY.

Domestic Violence Awareness Resource Fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Erie VA Medical Center, 135 E. 38th St. Veterans, their families and VA employees can find representatives and information on resources for those in unhealthy relationships, including Erie VAMC's new Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program. Domestic violence includes emotional and mental mistreatment, threats of harm and sexual abuse as well as physical abuse. Refreshments available. Call 860-2753.