A wind advisory has been issued for Erie County from the National Weather Service in Cleveland from 8 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southeast winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. The advisory is only for northern Erie County.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, according to the weather service. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

