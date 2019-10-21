NORTH SEWICKLEY TWP. — Spooky season may bring terror to some and thrills to others, but one thing’s for sure: Halloween brings everybody together.

Be it trick-or-treating, costume parties or haunted attractions, neighbors and friends often come together to have a good time during the Halloween season.

At least, that's what John Guerrini has noticed.

"Halloween is a community thing," Guerrini said.

For Christmas and Thanksgiving, people tend to travel elsewhere to spend time with their families, he said. But Halloween is one of the few holidays that brings the whole community out together.

"Everyone knows the feeling of waiting in line (at a haunted house); the feeling of the crisp air and just having fun with your neighbors," Guerrini said.

That’s part of the reason Guerrini got into the Halloween business. As a Beaver County local and Riverside graduate, Guerrini said the Ellwood City area was missing a haunted attraction.

After taking a sculpting class as an undergraduate student at Seton Hill University around five years ago, Guerrini started sculpting his own masks. That creative hobby evolved into a masks and prosthesis business that specializes in haunting gear — Omega FX LLC.

Omega FX, co-owned by Guerrini and wife Veronica, of Franklin Township, is a one-stop-shop for special effects like prosthesis, masks, puppets and custom pieces.

Guerrini has created stilts for Kennywood’s Fright Night and custom pieces for local events.

A few years ago, Guerrini created a branch-off of Omega FX and opened FearScapes, a mobile haunted attraction that travels to festivals and parties around the region.

"We put everything in a cargo van and take it with us," Guerrini said.

But this year, Guerrini decided to keep the haunting stationary, in a more traditional haunted house-style maze that caters to the Ellwood City region.

The attraction takes place in a 7,000 square foot warehouse on Brentwood Avenue in North Sewickley Township.

Approximately 20 scarers pop out throughout the haunted maze, which is pitch black in some corners, foggy in other spots, and sure to make even the most fearless folks jump.

FearScapes has two industrial-size fog machines, LED lighting and every scene has its own terrifying soundtrack that feels straight out of the 1980s "Halloween" films — Michael Myers would be pleased.

The maze is constantly evolving, Guerrini said, with a different "sideshow" each weekend. One weekend the Steel City Clowns joined in the haunting fun, and another weekend The Stolen Stitches, a fire- and sword-swallowing circus sideshow, took part in the scaring.

Perhaps most frightening of all, the attraction features an elevator trick. Proceed with caution and prepare to be scared.

The last weekend for haunting takes place this Friday and Saturday where 3 Rivers Comicon will be showcased and food from Smokin' Dave's BBQ will be available. Comics from New Dimension Comics will be on site as well as FearScapes T-shirts. A special VIP pass will be offered and can be bought online or at the door.

A VIP pass includes pictures with Steel City Clowns, a free item from 3 Rivers Comicon and haunt admission.

FearScapes will also offer special Black Out Nights the three days before Halloween, Oct. 28, 29 and 30, for an extra terrifying experience: 50 rooms, total darkness and only one way out. Each group will be given one glow stick to use throughout the maze.

Weekend and Black Out Night haunts begin at 7 p.m. and the last tickets are sold at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 Friday and Saturday, and $20 during the Black Out Nights. Tickets may be purchased on-site or online.