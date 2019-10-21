Two Erie County Most Wanted fugitives apprehended on Thursday.





Two people wanted by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office on criminal warrants are in custody following their apprehensions on Thursday, deputies reported on Monday.

Donnalyn B. Abdelhady, 38, who was wanted on a criminal warrant on the lead charge of forgery, was apprehended by members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force. Abdelhady was featured in the March 7 Erie Times-News Most Wanted.

David L. Hall, 43, who was wanted on a criminal warrant on a charge of possession with intent to deliver drugs, was also apprehended by members of the Warrant Division and the task force, deputies reported. Hall was featured in the Aug. 8 Most Wanted.

Deputies have cleared 1,228 fugitive cases since the feature began in March 2004.