Republican Commissioner Chairman Daniel Camp is seeking his second term as a Beaver County Commissioner.

Dan Camp had a lot to learn.

When he came into office four years ago, he was part of a politically green majority – the first for Republicans in decades. The county was $9 million in the red and the county controller was forecasting a financial bloodbath by the end of 2016.

But in a matter of 27 months, Camp went from political newcomer to the youngest chairman of a county board of commissioners in Pennsylvania. And the county’s finances aren’t considered healthy yet, but officials and experts say they’re getting there.

“We’ve made a lot of tough decisions,” said Camp, 30, of Center Township. “We’ve been putting people in positions to get the job done.”

Camp said the most significant thing accomplished during the past four years is turning the budget around. He credits Commissioner Tony Amadio – who has been critical of the current administration – as part of the reason why the budget is more stable.

“If somebody doesn’t say that’s getting something done in the county, I find that odd,” Camp said. “For us to turn around from where we were to where we are today, that’s getting things done. That’s making county government more efficient.”

Camp was part of the board that reopened the 2016 budget and cut more than $12 million and refinanced more than $168 million in bond debt to save an additional $6.7 million. That board also raised taxes that fall.

He became Chairman of the board halfway through his term, after Amadio blindsided the entire courthouse by making a motion to fire the financial administrator and promote Camp to chairman. Camp said he had no idea the move was coming, but he’s proud of the results.

“I think anyone would agree that what we’re doing now is a better practice,” Camp said. “I don’t necessarily think my stock has risen. I think it just shows that I’m willing to work with whoever is in the office to do whatever is the right thing for the county and its residents.”

To Camp, a commissioner’s main job isn’t to actively bring business to the county, but to manage the county’s budget and its hundreds of employees. He starts each day at the courthouse with a visit to the human resources department to see if there are any personnel issues that need attention.

“My role as a county commissioner isn’t to bring businesses and jobs into Beaver County – I support it and I’ll do what I can to make sure it gets done, but we have authorities and boards specifically for that,” Camp said. “We need to make sure the courthouse itself and its sub-buildings are running properly, and that those hundreds of employees have no issues.”

Camp said he wants to continue making the tough decisions. The county is currently reviewing two proposals for a court-mandated property reassessment that could cost as much as $10 million.

There’s been discussion of increasing taxes or taking out additional debt to fund the process. Camp said he’s hopeful that contract negotiations will be at a point where the county can offset at least some of the cost of the reassessment with some of the money in its reserve fund.

“We have a lot of tough decisions ahead of us, including how to spend the money we did save,” Camp said.