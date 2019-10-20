My husband and I had two hours on our hands the other night, waiting for our daughter to finish a rehearsal in the city.

Dinner at Chipotle took … 20 minutes.

“Let’s go to Best Buy,” said my husband. “That’ll kill some time. Besides, I need to look for –”

This, dear reader, is where I tuned him out. It was nothing personal. Everyone in my family is perpetually on the hunt for some new gadget, and if I remembered every ear pod and dongle, I wouldn’t have any room left in my brain for the important things, like wondering if I could trademark a drinking game based on how many times Mr. Carson the butler says, “Very well, my lord,” during all six seasons of "Downton Abbey."

Anyway. I was happily stuffed with chicken burrito and realized burning off some calories by walking might be a good idea.

As we strolled through the doors, however, I felt disoriented.

There were bright LED lights ahead. A plethora of open laptops. Space-age headsets.

Nothing looked familiar. It was as though I had passed through a magic portal and been propelled into the future.

“Where are the CDs?” We passed a wall of giant, ultra-thin television screens. “Where are the pink Razr phones?”

My husband grinned at me. “Do you mean, ‘Where is 2007?’”

“Don’t laugh. That’s probably the last time I was here.”

We walked through an aisle of tiny televisions, the screens alight with images of smiling babies wiggling on their backs.

“That’s a weird show,” I thought. Then, I grabbed my husband’s arm. “Look – they’re baby monitors!”

Last time I checked, a baby monitor was a glorified walkie-talkie. But now you can surveil your baby 24/7, NSA style. One model even boasted a “sleep tracker” for the truly obsessed parent.

My eyes got wider and wider as we continued through the store, bedazzled by modern wonders. By the time we arrived in the kitchen section, I felt like a country rube staring at a showroom of Model T’s.

I no longer recognized half the appliances.

A rotisserie air fryer? Huh? Those three words don’t even begin to make sense together.

I had heard of a robot vacuum cleaner but never expected to see a whole aisle full of different brands and styles. There was even a Jetsons-style robot mop.

And, of course, those items you never knew you needed till you saw them. High-tech wine coolers that hold dozens of bottles. Fancy cappuccino makers. Wi-fi enabled refrigerators. (One question: Why?)

Instant pots. Juicers. And sleek black appliances by the dozen. Well, stainless black, which is apparently not new, but new to me.

“I think you need to get out more.” My husband was slowly but surely inching over to the home theater section.

“On the contrary,” I said, knowing my dreams that night were likely to be filled with frightening robotic appliances and 1984-style monitoring screens. “I think I need to stay in.”

Mr. Carson would back me up.

Charlotte is a columnist for The Times. She tweets @ChLatvala.