Mosquito-spread diseases are not new and there are ways to reduce your risk of illness.

A bird found in Erie County in September tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The news concerned many people, as EEE can be a serious and potentially fatal disease if spread to humans or pets. The threat of these emerging diseases is not new, and neither are the methods that we can take to protect our families, our pets and ourselves.

In 2015 and 2016, our nation saw large outbreaks of Zika virus, which is spread by mosquitoes. This summer, we heard about additional cases of EEE in Michigan and other states.

Between 2009-2018, only one human case of EEE was reported in Pennsylvania.

Around the world, mosquitoes are responsible for the spread of yellow fever, malaria, dengue fever and chikungunya virus, to name a few.

The Erie County Department of Health performs the prevention work laid out by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in our mosquito-borne disease control program.

Historically, the program had solely focused on West Nile virus. In recent years, the program has expanded to include surveillance and education regarding Zika virus, as well as tick surveillance.

As the warm weather extends later each year, mosquitoes remain a threat by potentially carrying many diseases into our community. As local temperatures increase annually, new species of mosquitoes, ticks or other insects could make their way into Erie County.

By taking steps to protect yourself and your family from any of these mosquitoes, you are working to protect the community from these diseases as well.

Simple mosquito bite prevention includes wearing repellent when outdoors. Reduce mosquito habitat around your home by draining any stagnant water sources, such as overturned buckets, birdbaths or small ponds.

If the stagnant water cannot be drained, consider treating it with mosquito dunks, which can be purchased at lawn and garden stores.

As the weather begins to change, the mosquitoes will no longer be this year's threat, but I can assure you that they will be back in the spring. We will be ready, and with these simple tips, you can be too.

Breanna Adams is the director of environmental health services for the Erie County Department of Health.