Erie police are investigating an armed robbery on Friday night at the Family Dollar store at 2307 State St.

Police said a man entered the store at about 8:40 p.m., approached a female employee, showed a knife and demanded money.

The robber took an undetermined amount of cash and fled the store on foot, police reported. There were no injuries.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned black man in his early 20s who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. His face was partially covered by a bandanna, police said.