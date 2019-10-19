WAYNESBORO — With true hard work and having a goal, you can accomplish anything.

That may sound cliche, but for Dylan Bryan of Waynesboro, the dream is coming true. The new owner of WBO Health & Fitness, 118 Walnut St., never wavered in his belief to “follow your passion, do what you love.” And Bryan had plenty of reasons to become discouraged. “I took the hardest route possible to get to where I wanted to be. Being 24 … zero equity ... zero business experience … my back was against the wall as far as it could be.”

Bryan began shaping his future years ago. The son of Tracy and Michael Bryan of Waynesboro, he graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School in 2013 and earned a degree in business management from Penn State Mont Alto in 2017. After working at XPO Logistics in Hagerstown as a freight operations supervisor for a few months, Bryan joined JLG Hagerstown as an aftermarket parts analyst, a job he held since assuming ownership of the gym in September.

Bryan had been a patron and front desk employee of the gym for six years. “I was really getting into fitness and quickly realized that I was making it more of a lifestyle. I researched fitness ... studied workout plans and nutrition. I developed an in-depth passion for fitness.”

He also decided “working for somebody in an office setting was not what I wanted. I thought, there’s no better time to take a risk and go for it. I’m young and motivated and have the time to do it.”

The process to take over the business from former owners Jason and Yoli Wilson of Waynesboro began about a year ago. “They understood where I was at, that I care about the gym and was not just another employee … that I wanted to make fitness my job. It was a lifestyle,” Bryan explained.

It sounds simple, but wasn’t simple at all, according to Bryan. “I saved every penny for about a year. Having a family who was understanding of my aspirations helped a lot.”

Bryan worked with a local bank and the Small Business Administration. “They drug me through the mud 40 to 50 times. It was an eight- to nine-month month process ... back and forth … paperwork … projections. It was a long process. I had to convince them to lend me the money. I never took no for an answer. It was a long, hard battle, but it all paid off.”

Bryan said he is living proof that “you can’t make anything happen unless you give it a shot. The main thing was keeping my spirits up, knowing that the end goal would be the amount of satisfaction and happiness in being able to own a gym. That was my dream when I was 18 and in the classroom.”

No big changes for WBO are in the works. “It functions very well as it is,” said Bryan, who plans to fully utilize the available space. “We’ll be taking down some barrier walls, adding new equipment … expanding the fitness offerings."

Employees at the facility “share a passion for fitness. And they are dealing with people for their whole shift, so they must be well spoken, kind.”

Offerings at the gym include free weights, more than 30 different strength training machines and 40 pieces of cardio equipment. “One thing I want to get across is that our price is $24.99 a month for use of all equipment and any of our 16 classes.” The gym is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Babysitting is available from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:45 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The phone number is 717-655-5024.

“I also would like to spotlight that we now have a full yoga studio with eight to 10 classes a week. We’re getting a lot of great feedback about that.” New to the gym is a full body hydraulic circuit featuring music to alert users to change stations. “This is great for new members.”

WBO features a full smoothie bar, protein drinks, workout supplements and a cooler filled with water and energy drinks, etc.

Bryan is dedicated to being a visible owner, who enjoys interacting with members and is open to recommendations.

“WBO takes a lot of pride in our belief that whoever steps through that door, we will help them reach their goals.”