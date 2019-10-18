The deer dropped its head cautiously to take a drink from Raccoon Creek while several wood ducks made their way downstream along the opposite bank. A few minutes later, somewhere on the hill behind me, I heard two squirrels chattering back and forth over who-knows-what. Probably just to hear themselves chatter.

Archery, waterfowl and the youth small-game season; think we're going hunting? Guess again. I was after some smallmouth this third week of October. I had started the morning with a 1/8-ounce brown-and-orange-skirted jig tipped with a small brown crayfish trailer. While several smallies had taken me up on my offering, I was now changing to a black-over-silver Rapala since the sun was hitting the water and the fish were becoming more active. Unlike the last few months, the cool water temperatures of October have the bass active all day.

In several hours, I had landed more than 20 smallmouth ranging from nine to 14 inches and two largemouth in the 12-inch range. These fish were caught on just three lures: the crayfish jig, a J-9 Rapala and a small blue/chartreuse spinnerbait used in the deeper holes. Best of all, I had the stream all to myself, unlike the summer weekends when Raccoon Creek almost looked like the first day of trout season.

October is one of the best times to pick up a rod and go fishing. With the cooler weather upon us, water temperatures drop and all species of fish start feeding heavily. Maybe no other species of gamefish shows such a drastic change in feeding behavior as those in the black bass family.

For bass, forage changes in the fall as frogs, tadpoles, worms, hellmagrites and such disappear. Baitfish and crayfish make up the bass's diet this time of year. Your selection of lures should reflect this change. Early October is the last time topwater lures will be productive, and I usually have the plastic worms and Senkosput away by now, though there are always a couple in my bag for a change-up. When talking fall smallmouth and largemouth, three lures come to my mind: jigs, spinnerbaits and crankbaits.

While that day was spent on Raccoon Creek and my next day out with the rod will be on the lake, the rivers are where the best action is happening. Along with the bass, there are numerous other species ramping up their feeding for the winter months ahead, namely hybrid stripers and walleye below the dams and catfish hanging out on bottom structure. Conversely, when I fish the Ohio or Beaver rivers, I use more live bait, preferring large minnows, shinners and cutbait.

Back to Raccoon Lake, where the trout stocking that was scheduled for Oct. 3 has been rescheduled for the 30th of this month due to high water temperatures. The stocking truck will meet at the park office at noon.

Up at Lake Arthur, the fishing is picking up for catfish (chicken liver, shrimp or crawlers off the bottom), nice size yellow perch (bait on small jigs in deeper water) and largemouth bass (various artificial lures along the weedlines).

And, of course, there is Lake Erie. The steelhead are finally entering the tributaries in good numbers the last day or two, and their progress upstream is getting better. There is lots of action on the wall at Walnut Creek. Along with the steelhead, a few brown trout and salmon are turning up. When I was up at the beginning of the month, the mouth of Elk Creek was locked up with a gravel bar. I’m hoping when I head up this Sunday, the rain will have washed that away and the fish will be heading up the creek.

