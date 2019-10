ELLWOOD CITY — Calvin Presbyterian Church has planned a Surviving the Holidays seminar for those grieving a loved one’s death from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the church, 615 Crescent Ave.

The GriefShare seminar focuses on how to deal with emotions, what to do with traditions, surviving social events and finding hope. For reservations and information, call 724-758-4258. All are welcome.