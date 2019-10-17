An article in a recent trade magazine advised jewelers thinking about relocating to keep their eyes open for banks that are moving.

The Jewelry Shop of Greencastle was ahead of that trend and is now at home in the former First National Bank of Mercersburg building on the point south of town at 11891 Molly Pitcher Highway.

A bank is well-built, offers extra security features and, a real gem for the Jewelry Shop, has plenty of parking.

Co-owner Tim Myers said when he heard last August or September that the bank was merging with Orrstown, he reached out and came to an agreement in March. The Jewelry Shop made the move Oct. 1.

The former location at 18 E. Baltimore St. had served the business well with one major renovation since Tim Myers founded it at age 18 with Nancy Motichka almost 37 years ago.

The new store has a great location and, at about 2,100 square feet, is double the size of the old site. Being able to pull right up and park in front of the building is better for customers, who used to have to search for a metered space on busy Baltimore Street.

The easily accessible location also improves the visibility of The Jewelry Shop and the roadside sign is more like a small billboard.

"The biggest challenge now is getting used to where we put everything," Tim Myers said.

Glittering jewelry, mainly from Gabriel & Co., The Jewelry Shop's major line, is well-arranged the display cases in the new showroom. The selection includes bridal jewelry, diamonds and sterling pieces from $100 up to "whatever you want to spend," Tim Myers said.

However, the goldsmiths — Tim Myers, Dan Myers and Lily Barnhart — who make The Jewelry Shop so unique, are still settling into their work space.

Members of the trio always have a number of custom jobs on the go.

"We repair pretty much anything and custom work is on a case-by-case basis," said co-owner Dan Myers, who also is a career firefighter in Hagerstown.

Although no relation to Tim Myers, Dan Myers is part of the interwoven chain of friends and family who have played at role in the evolution of The Jewelry Shop.

Tim Myers' involvement stems from when he was a kid and mowed the grass for a relative who really liked jewelry. He bought his first ring at age 12, his first diamond at 13 and had a job at a Chambersburg jeweler before he could drive. Throw in an apprenticeship in Hershey and he was ready to open the business in 1983.

"I always like coming to work, it's not cookie-cutter," Tim Myers said. "I've met so many people, everyone wants something different and we always figure something out."

Following Nancy Motichka's retirement, her son, Tom became co-owner. Tom Motichka and his wife, Marjorie, still work at the shop, but are retiring at the end of the year.

Dan Myers originally came in to lend a hand for a few weeks around Christmas in 2003 after being laid off from Grove. He learned the trade as an apprentice to Tim Myers and became co-owner as Tom Motichka prepared to retire.

"It just morphed into where it is today," said Dan Myers.

Tim Myers' wife, Teresa, also works at The Jewelry Shop and Barnhart is their niece. She came on board at 15 or 16, worked at the shop through co-op her senior year in high school, also has learned mainly from Tim Myers and, after six years, is described as public relations representative, chief engraver, salesperson and bottlewasher, in addition to being the third goldsmith.

Jill Kessler, Kayla Horchner, Rebecca Cordell and Cassie Snyder round of the staff that made the move from Baltimore Street, where the former store is being renovated for Bean and Biscuit, which will sell coffee, baked goods and sandwiches.