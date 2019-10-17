The time for tricks and treats, thrills and chills and costumed youngsters is just about here and Halloween activities are planned in Greencastle, including a parade and Trick-or-Treat Night.

Parade

The Greencastle Exchange Club's Halloween parade will step off at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, from Jerome R. King Playground on North Carlisle Street.

Groups, organizations, bands, floats and individuals can participate. Cash prizes will be awarded.

Preregistration is requested. Forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, Mikie's Ice Cream and Antrim Way Honda. Registration also will be held the night of the parade from 6 to 6:45 near the basketball courts at the playground.

The parade will begin at the playground, travel south on North Carlisle Street to the Square, turn left on East Baltimore Street, left on North Allison Street, left on East Walter Avenue then return to the playground.

For more information, call Shaun Basalik at 610-304-7485 or Marsha Coleman at 717-262-8432.

Trick-or-Treat Night

Trick-or-Treat Night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the Borough of Greencastle. Residents who want to participate should turn on their outside lights.

In addition, the final farmers market of the season being held on the same evening will have some Halloween twists.

The market, sponsored by the Borough of Greencastle, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on the parking lot of The Life Center church on North Carlisle Street.

Homegrown and homemade products at the farmers market include fruits and vegetables; baked goods; eggs, meats and cheese; beer and wine; and lotions and soaps. Food trucks also are on hand.

For vendor or other information about the Greencastle Farmers Market, call the borough at 717-597-7143.