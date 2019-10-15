WAYNE TWP. — The winners of the Oct. 8 turkey shoot at the Ellwood-Wampum Rod and Gun Club were Chuck Bingle, Danny Harrison, Howie Watson, Ted Serjak, Ed Henry and Tony Murphy.

Tom O'Brien was a double winner. Larry Baker and Howie Watson won door prizes. Winners were given their choice of turkey, ham or cash prizes.

Shoots will continue each Tuesday through Nov. 26. Sign ups start at 6 p.m. and shooting starts at 6:30 p.m. All participants should bring their own ear protection. Shoots are open to the public.