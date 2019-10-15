"Don’t Let Cancer Dull Your Sparkle," the theme of the American Cancer Society's 26th annual Relay For Life of Greencastle, is a tribute to the inspiring leadership of Kim Muller, event chairperson, who passed away from metastatic breast cancer on Aug. 17.

The kick-off meeting for the Relay will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rescue Hose Co., 842 S. Washington St., Greencastle. The Relay For Life will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 15 and 16, on the Greencastle-Antrim School District's Kaley Field.

During the Relay, each team will have at least one person on the track at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps. Cancer patients don't stop because they're tired, and for one night, neither do Relay participants.

Megan Barkdoll, Muller's co-chair for the past two years and fellow Greencastle-Antrim Middle School wellness teacher, will continue to lead the fundraiser.

Sparkle and strength

“Kim’s healthy, upbeat attitude toward life throughout her cancer journey lives on as an example of how, despite facing a devastating disease, a person can choose to live. In Kim’s case, she never 'lost her sparkle,'" said June Hann, a breast cancer survivor and member of the event leadership team. “As a teacher, Kim’s challenge to her students (and anyone she came to know) was to ‘never let anyone or anything dull your sparkle,' so it just made sense that our theme this year incorporated that challenge and Kim’s joyful approach to life.”

Bev Kristine, a 26-year breast cancer survivor added, “For the past 25 years, teams and participants have been amazed at the strength that folks like Kim have displayed throughout their cancer journeys. It’s the essence of the Relay community – sharing stories, making connections and learning how to live as cancer survivors and caregivers. It’s one of the reasons that teams remain so passionate about this event and continue to raise much needed funding for research and patient services.”

Getting started

Cancer survivors (people newly diagnosed, currently in treatment, and those whose treatment is complete) along with their supporters are invited to attend the 2020 kickoff to learn more about forming a Relay For Life team.

"You don’t have to be a cancer survivor to form a team. Families, corporate and small businesses, church groups and community clubs are welcome to come and see how simple it is become a part of the Relay community," according to Kristine.

Returning teams are urged to send a team representative or representatives to pick up captain’s information and learn “what’s new for 2020."

RSVPs are appreciated at:

connie.woodruff@cancer.org

For more information, call 1-800-227-2345. or visit:

www.relayforlife.org/pagreencastle