Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

"70's Flashback Reunion": Noon. The Station Dinner Theatre, 4940 Peach St. Three-course meal served during the afternoon by the performers in the show. Full-service tavern onsite. Specialty drinks based on the show. A salute to TV, movies, broadway and pop music are all included in this musical romp through the '70s, featuring classic film parodies of "Jaws," "Rocky," "Star Wars," "The Godfather" and the tragic tear jerker, "Love Story." Adults, $41, seniors and students, $35.

Global Boarders program: 6 p.m. Trippe Hall, Penn State Behrend, 4701 College Drive. Author, coach and consultant Assegid Habtewold of CI International will discuss the challenges and triumphs of Ethiopia. Free. Call 898-6107.

Beatles' "Abbey Road" set to laser lights: Two shows: 6 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Edinboro University, Cooper Science Center, Planetarium (Room 169), 230 Scotland Road, Edinboro. Reservations are required and can be made at http://bit.ly/2mjBBdX, or by calling 732-2493.