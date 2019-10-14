Warmer-than-usual conditions, lack of rain has meant a slow start to the season.

A warmer-than-normal September, recent higher-than-average Lake Erie water temperatures and a lack of precipitation in the past month have resulted in a slow start to the Erie region's steelhead fishing season.

"The tributaries are very low and clear, and there's no doubt that the warmer Lake Erie waters and very little precipitation in the last month have delayed the steelhead run into the tributaries," said Karl Weixlmann, a 57-year-old angler from Millcreek Township. He has been a steelhead fishing guide on Erie-area streams and tributaries for more than 20 years and has written three books on Erie-region fishing.

Steelhead trout are heavily stocked in Lake Erie and its tributaries by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and its co-operative partners. Steelhead — a coldwater species — migrate upstream in autumn. The average weight of a steelhead is 6 pounds to 7 pounds, and a trophy-class steelhead might weigh about 10 pounds or more.

"The size of steelhead vary from year to year, and the fish on average are a little bigger this year," said Weixlmann, who is vice president and a board member of the Pennsylvania Steelhead Association.

Lake Erie's water temperature at Erie on Friday was 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

"When the lake water temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s, it prevents the steelhead from coming on shore," Weixlmann said. "There are numbers of steelhead in the lower sections of the tributaries. The Lake Erie water temperatures recently have been 65 degrees, and when it hits 65 degrees and lower, that's when you start to see big schools of steelhead along the beaches."

Anglers are hoping that showers and low temperatures in the mid-40s, which were forecast for the Erie region this past weekend, will improve fishing conditions.

Each fall, anglers flock to some of the region's steelhead hot spots at Walnut Creek, Elk Creek, Twenty Mile Creek, Sixteen Mile Creek, Four Mile Creek, Seven Mile Creek, Presque Isle Bay and Cascade Creek.

Late last week, Weixlmann visited Trout Run along Avonia Road in Fairview Township and saw anglers "shoulder to shoulder."

"There's a lot of steelhead on Trout Run and they're catching more fish there than anywhere else," he said.

As a guide, Weixlmann has taken anglers to his favorite regional steelhead spots for more than two decades.

"When you do it for more than 20-plus years, the seasons kind of blur and blend, but as a guide, it's different every day I do it and that's what I love so much about it," Weixlmann said.

What makes steelhead season so special?

"It's the species," Weixlmann said. "You have lake-run rainbow trout living for two to three years without human interaction show up in masses along the lakeshore, and it's quite spectacular."

Pittsburgh resident Todd Smith, 50, owns a cabin in Girard Township and visits the Erie region every couple weeks in the fall to fish.

"The fishing is starting to get good and if we can get some rain, it will get a lot better," Smith said.

Smith said he didn't mind being shoulder-to-shoulder with numerous other anglers at Trout Run in Fairview Township on Friday. From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day, he caught 10 steelhead.

"I come up here and fish in the spring and summer for walleye and bass, but I just like this time of the year," Smith said. "The fishing and the environment are great."

Mid-October through November is the peak fair-weather window for the region's steelhead fishing season, which attracts anglers from around the country and abroad.

Steelhead fishing has become an autumn big-money shot in the arm for regional bait shops, outdoor stores, hotels, motels, restaurants and convenience stores.

A study released in November by the Pennsylvania State University Department of Recreation, Park and Tourism Management estimated that as much as $11 million per year is added to the Erie County economy through steelhead fishing.

The study, "Assessing the Economic Impact and Significance of Recreational Angling on Lake Erie Waters," reported that fishing's overall annual economic impact in Erie County is $40.6 million, with the steelhead fishing season accounting for about 27 percent of that total.

"Steelhead fishing season tends to be more offseason and provides visitors with services they need, which helps make Erie a year-round destination," said John Oliver, president and CEO of VisitErie, Erie County's tourism promotion agency. "Steelhead is a particular fishery and activity that Erie is able to provide and is successful in attracting visitors from across the country and internationally."

