Crews will be at work throughout Erie County.

Here's where Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be at work this week.

•West 12th Street, Erie, and Interstate 90 in North East and Harborcreek townships, crack sealing and patching.

•Washington Street, Corry, spray patching.

•Interstate 90 ramp, McKean Township, paving.

•I-90 and Route 89 ramp and Route 89, North East Township, and I-90, Harborcreek Township, patching.

•Interstate 79 and West Road ramps in McKean Township, Lake Pleasant Road in Greene Township, Pennside Road in Conneaut Township and Church Street in Springfield Township, drain cleaning.

•Stone Quarry Road, Waterford Township bridge replacement.

•Route 6N in Elk Creek and Conneaut townships, Plum Street in Edinboro and Sharp Road in Waterford Township, ditching.