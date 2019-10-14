Former Beaver County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jack Manning said he wants the county to focus on increasing its population and tax base to thrive.

Jack Manning isn’t looking for a fresh start.

He’s already had his choice of careers – 35 years in the chemical and plastics industry, consultant and, most recently, executive director of the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce. For him, running for county commissioner is about serving the taxpayers.

“I’m at the point in my career where I’m looking for nothing else than to serve my community,” said Manning, 67, of Chippewa Township. “I’m not looking to climb the political ladder or for my next career launch.”

This isn’t Manning’s first run for public office. In 2007, he unsuccessfully ran as an Independent for commissioner. This time, he earned the Republican nomination for the office – he describes himself as a “highly independent, Libertarian-leaning Republican.”

While he doesn’t have experience in public office, he notes that he has extensive experience in management. He believes managing headcount goes hand-in-hand with managing county finances.

“I would ask the public who would they rather have sitting at the table when there’s tough budget decisions being made than me,” Manning sad. “I’ve been one of the top voices for business development in Beaver County. Who would they rather have at the table?”

Like several of his opponents, Manning believes the commissioners have a role in bringing business and industry to the county. But he acknowledges that it isn’t his primary job.

“I feel you are selling the county short if you aren’t using the office of the commissioners to advocate for things that better the quality of life in Beaver County,” Manning said. “That doesn’t mean that, as a commissioner, I shouldn’t be lending my voice and advocating for more federal and state money.

“I understand the boundaries of what we have direct purview of. I think we’re undervaluing and underserving the county.”

He said he would like to see the board create a land bank to help fight blight throughout the county. He said the county can get a bigger “bang for the buck” on the federal funding it receives from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

But his biggest concern is seeing the county draw more people in.

“We’re losing young families to schools just north and east of us,” Manning said. “I don’t want to turn Beaver County into Cranberry or Southpointe; we need to keep our quality of life, our small-town feel.”

When it comes to managing the county and its employees, Manning believes his business background is a huge asset. He spent 35 years working in the chemical and plastics industry, including as a plant manager and in a human resources role for NOVA chemicals. He has ties to Shell Chemicals – he began his career working for the company as a quality specialist and corporate quality trainer – but he won’t take any credit for Shell’s decision to build a $6 billion ethane cracker plant in Potter Township.

“I had nothing to do with that cracker plant,” Manning said. “That was the governor’s office, the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance and Potter Township.”

Manning’s management skills were called into question by some earlier this year when two of the employees at the Chamber of Commerce went public with accusations about aggressive behavior that made them uncomfortable. Manning won’t discuss the matter and called it “two anomalies out of the hundreds of people I would work with” and “a blip on a 40-plus year career of managing and working with people.”

He said he harbors no ill will toward anyone involved with the situation, something that coincides with his take on civility in government.

“Life’s too short to be wasting time and energy and mental capacity like that,” he said. “I will move forward and move past things. We’re all part of this humanity in life, and I see goodness and capability in everyone.”