The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

Activities taking place this week include:

MONDAY

6:30 p.m. — Classic Book Group for Adults will discuss “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller.

TUESDAY

10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. — Family Laptime, interactive, family event designed for babies from six months to preschoolers. Features stories, songs, games. Registration requested.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. — Coloring for Adults, free weekly program designed to reduce the stresses of everyday life.

THURSDAY

10 a.m. — Preschool Storytime for children ages 3 to 5 features stories, songs, games and finger plays. Children must be potty-trained. Registration requested.

3 p.m. — Just for Girls Book Group will discuss “Once and For All,” by Sarah Dessen. .

6 p.m. — Adult Knitting Group meets weekly to work on individual projects. New members welcome.

SAVE THE DATE

Library Literary Luncheon at noon Nov. 2 at the Connoquenessing Country Club. Features full luncheon, prizes and gift basket raffle. Limited number of tickets; call library for information. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Build-a-Bear-type workshop at 11 a.m. Nov. 16. Designed for preschool through early elementary-aged children. Registration deadline is Oct. 19; call for details.

Sign up for the library’s monthly free E-Newsletter to keep up with all programs and activities taking place.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of September/October. Memorials are published on a weekly basis in this column and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of Julia G. Blatch from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.

In memory of Betty J. Weingartner Fontana from Donna Shubert.

In memory of Velia Giovannini from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.

In memory of Suhail Hanna from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home, Inc.

In memory of Naomi C. Howell from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.

In memory of Barbara Ann (Gongaware) Hufnagel from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.

In memory Victor P. Jacobs from Bob and Sue Jacobs and Family, Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.

In memory of Robert “Robbie” L. Pitrelli from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.

In memory of Timothy J. VanKirk from Ancient Auntie.

In honor of the 90th birthday of Carl A. Scott from Jim and Paula Skoczylas.