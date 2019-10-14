My last column talked about the worst tragedy in Aliquippa history: a rock/landslide that crushed a bus on the Aliquippa-Ambridge boulevard on Dec. 22, 1942, killing 22 people and injuring three. I ended with a notation that there was an ending bordering on a miracle to that story.

It begins with a letter I received from Sue Bean of Bowie, Md., who had been given a copy of an earlier article I wrote about the landslide by a former Aliquippan, Bobby Batchelor. She wrote that she and her mother were looking for the burial site of the bus driver, her maternal grandfather, Dymtro “Dan” Karapin, who was killed in the crash.

My good friend Ted Michalik told me that he was of Ukrainian descent, and I began my search on that vein. In my rather long search, I enlisted the help of Helen Belas Medianowsky, the secretary of SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Aliquippa. She called on Judy Mustio, the secretary of SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ambridge, and their records showed that Karapin’s father died in 1938, had services in the Aliquippa church and was buried in the Ambridge church cemetery. However, there was no record at the church or cemetery of Dan Karapin.

I went to the B.F. Jones Library and searched the newspaper files and found Dan Karapin’s obituary, which showed that the funeral director was C.E. Douds and services were to be held on Dec. 25, 1942, at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa. I was surprised that services would be held at the church on Christmas Day but then realized that the Orthodox religion celebrates the birth of Christ on Jan. 7.

The obituary also read that he would be buried next to his dad at the Ukrainian cemetery in Ambridge, but the cemetery records showed no evidence of his burial there.

I’m sure that the road to Ambridge and the bridge being closed due to the tragic rock landslide contributed to the need to find another burial site. But where?

My close friend George “Juke” Suder makes many visits to the grave of his beloved wife, Josephine, at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, and I’ve gone a few times with him. On one trip, he was driving along the cemetery road when, out of the corner of my eye to my right, I saw a small gravestone with the name Karapin and yelled for him to stop. With my outburst, he thought that some sudden emergency had happened and immediately stopped.

The Karapin stone had two ground plates, one for Dymtro and the other for Anna, his mother. It was the grave of the bus driver that I had spent so much time and energy looking for. With the road to Ambridge closed due to the landslide, his mother of Orthodox faith had him buried in the Serbian Orthodox cemetery.

There isn’t a good explanation as to how I found the grave at that cemetery. Many credit it to divine intervention. I just think of it as a miracle.

I notified his granddaughter of finding the burial site, but have never had a response from her. I don’t know if she ever came back to visit the grave but in a recent visit was surprised to see that the small tombstone had been replaced with a larger Karapin stone with engravings on the stone, one with his name and date of birth and death 1915-1942 and another with his mom Anna’s name and her dates of birth and death 1888-1953.

To this day, I’m still in a state of disbelief in the successful search for the grave.

---

I read a recent entry by the noted author David McCullough saying that it’s good to reflect on history, repeating it to remind some of what occurred and to inform others. With that in mind, in a future article I’ll recount a fatal train crash in Baden in 1941 that the FBI ruled as possible sabotage and terrorism.

Gino Piroli writes occasional columns for The Times.