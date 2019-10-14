ELLWOOD CITY — The Ellwood City Area School Board is expected to vote next month on revising its food services policy to allow the district to send severely delinquent student meals accounts to a collection agency.

The move is in response to continuing problems with nonpayments on student meals accounts, an issue which has been reported by many districts throughout the commonwealth. Ellwood City Area cleared an outstanding debt of more than $21,000 on student meals accounts last month through a donation from a Cranberry Township auto dealership, but reported last week that it took only a month for that debt to get back up to about $3,600.

The board approved a first reading of the policy change with no dissension on Thursday. The district already has a company, GH Harris Associates of Dallas, Lucerne County, lined up as a possible collection agency.

But accounts will not be turned over until they go through a regular process that includes three letters from the district. The first letter is sent home to parents or guardians when PayForIt.net accounts drop below zero or reach the $6.75 charging limit to request funds be added to the account. If payment is not paid within five days, a second letter is sent informing parents and guardians about financial assistance available. A certified letter is then sent if the account is not brought into good standing within three days.

Business Manager Richard Zarone said the district already is sending the letters home, but they have little option if the requests are ignored because they are required by the state to provide standard meals to all students if they want them. The accounts do not cover ala carte items, extras or snacks, which must be paid for immediately. Officials said they sometimes do not receive payments on delinquent accounts until the student graduates, which could be after the debt piled up for years.

If accounts are turned over to a collection agency, a processing would be added to the amount owed by the company. There is no cost to the district to retain the agency.

Superintendent Joseph Mancini has previously said he would encourage all parents to apply for free or reduced lunches, even if they don't think they are eligible, because if enough are accepted the district can enter a program that covers meals for all students. Applications are available electronically at the district central office.