Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.

Aliquippa

Davis St., Estate of Frank Sessoms to Carletta Sligh, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,066).

109 King St., Style Beau Monde LLC to Catherine Colalella, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $12,736).

1904 McMinn St., Real Estate Cash Flow Investors LLC to Bridge To Bridge Home LLC, $46,358.

425 Monaca Road, Estate of Frank Sessoms to Carletta Sligh, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $20,655).

200 Todd St., Donna Marie Robinson to Tammy Sangemino, $5,000.

Virginia Ave., Estate of Frank Sessoms to Carletta Sligh, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,148).

Ambridge

1026 Beaver St., Ocean Property Investments LLC to Benjamin Gingerella, $80,500.

205 Maplewood Ave., Donald Burka to Lawrence and Kathryn Miltenberger, $6,000.

256 Maplewood Ave., Michelle Lynn Pierro to Daniel Corss, $95,000.

651 Pine St., Michelle Lynn Pierro to Jesse Burkert, $25,500.

Baden

1031 Franklin Ave., Anita Light to Arthur Lopez, $118,000.

23 Grandview Ave., David Garlitz to Allen Weaver and Linsey Romigh, $34,750 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $66,785).

531 North Ave., Steven Watson to Douglas Watson, $150,000.

19 School St., Linda Simonette to Edward Magee, $84,000.

Beaver

1321 Second St., Dara Pruszenski to Nathan and Amanda Defilippi, $245,000.

1097 Turnpike St., Jonathan Snyder to Kenneth Mixter and Beth Ann Mister, $160,000.

Beaver Falls

1316 Tenth Ave., R L Summers Inc. to Willis Ayres III, $53,000.

2314 Eighth Ave., Estate of Eli Rebich Jr. to Leeann Drake, $41,769.

1120 Ninth Ave., Thomas Miller to Sherry and Tiffany Prindle, $58,000.

2215 Marginal Ave., Housing Authority Beaver County to Chippewa Construction Co., $20,000.

Big Beaver

177 Ashwood Road, Ronald Naugle to Michael Rambo, $25,000.

561 Norwood Drive, Estate of June Stanyard to Walter Durr, $10,545.

Brighton Twp.

275 Barclay Hill Road, Ryan Eichhorn to Bryan and Tiffany Gilbert, $147,000.

110 Duncan Circle, Estate of Raymond Custard to Thomas Ryan York, $271,000.

520 Midway Drive, Thomas Rager to Brandie Johnson, $118,000.

Center Twp.

1288 Chapel Road, Susan Spriggs to Susan Spriggs and Jason Owens, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $77,212).

132 Christy Drive, Michael Zugay Jr. to Anthony and Kyra Beatrice, $135,000.

115 Newgate Drive, Mary Anne Callaghan to Tyler and Katie Willis, $196,000.

229 Patton Drive, Maureen Redd to Donald Morgan, $229,900.

114 Poplar Drive, Tim Hahn to Jo Stone, $132,500.

119 Rosewood Drive, Thomas Kozesky to Jeffrey and Debra Gearhart, $345,000.

109 Turkmar Drive, Bradford McDaniel to John Robert and Patricia Salvetti, $310,000.

152 Wickham Drive, Michael Vickodil to Vincent and Breann Nasser, $170,000.

Chippewa Twp.

Anchortown Road, Pauline Woodward to Robert Arthur, $250,000.

Darlington Road, Heli Properties LLC to Jay Donald Narad, $32,500.

111 Janet St., Barry Emge to John and Christine Gallo, $280,000.

110 Oakville Road, Wilmington Trust NA Tr to Benjamin and Scott Blair, $52,500.

Seminole Cirlce, Pennko Properties LLC to Russell and Joann Ladesic, $290,703.

203 Spring Blossom Circle, Capital H Development Spring Blossom L.P. to Trent Coleman and Christopher Andrew Adams, $197,315.

100 Whitetail Drive, Gregory Cramer to Anthony Joseph Carusone, $230,010.

Conway

362 11th St., Robert Schweikert to MCR Holdings LLC, $75,000.

Daugherty Twp.

532 Route 68, Estate of Margaret Freeman to Richard Gordon Jr. and Lori Gordon, $50,000.

Economy

109 Mason Road, George Semonik to James and Dale Fronczak, $25,000.

315 Sunset Drive, Robert Alan Ronca to Steven and Jennifer Lewis, $355,000.

1926 Watch Hill Drive, Kathie Huey to Karen Cunningham, $100,000.

Fallston

445 Constitution Blvd., Michael Blackwood to MSB19 LLC, $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $55,322).

Franklin Twp.

219 E. Lillyville Road, Bradley Wright to Thomas Brennan III, $115,000.

782 Lancaster Road, Travis Gross to Richard Regis and Rachel Marie Kaiser, $247,400.

Route 288, Commonwealth Pennsylvania to Zelienople Airport Authority, $103,421.

Greene Twp.

268 Cullen Drive, Robert Allen Carpenter to First Energy Generation Corp., $145,000.

3277 Route 30, Scott Dewoehrel to Jackie Ray Morrrell Jr., $35,600.

Harmony Twp.

845 Fairdale Ave., David Zychowski Jr. to Justin David Hill, $179,900.

Hopewell Twp.

2160 Brodhead Road, Bennett Crisi to Orlando Sciarretti and Kasie Sansonetti, $167,500.

1121 Fairlane Drive, Kim Tesla to Nicholas Klutka, $137,000.

1020 Gringo rd, Estate of Edward Duplaga to Jeffrey and Caitlyn Schlack, $135,000.

5039 Hamilton Drive, Stephanie Fleisher to Cartus Financial Corp., $143,000.

5039 Hamilton Drive, Cartus Financial Corp. to Meghan Mastroianni, $143,000.

4020 Hancock Drive, Jared Fitzgerald to Dominique Gerlach, $205,000.

7204 LaFayette Square, Enrico Chiesa to Jeffrey Merulli, $110,000.

7505 Lafayette Square, Chelsea Walkland to Megan Treese, $125,000.

2115 Lynwood Drive, Ricardo Torres to American Escrow & Closing Co., $135,000.

2115 Lynwood Drive, American Escrow & Closing Co. to Carol Testa and Margot Myers, $135,000.

1300 Overlook Ave., Folkens Family Revocable Living Trust to Eric and Shanna Rastetter, $218,000.

Independence Twp.

120 B Hufnagel Drive, Amy Brook Guzma to John and Denise Godich, $80,000.

Industry

407 Grandview Ave., Benjamin Holmes to Jamie Simon and Jayvon Rosendary, $93,000.

Monaca

1028 Childs Ave., Lee Servick to Timothy and Tabbetha Chirichetti, $120,000.

1031 Childs Ave., Stephen Nelson to Gary and Holly Smith, $180,000.

1014 Grove St., Taxiaharis Inc. to Michael Mandalakas, $25,000.

New Brighton

511 13th Ave., Raymond Senior to Alison Leihgeber, $40,000.

556 13th Ave., US Bank to Coleman Development LLC, $46,000.

500 18th Ave., Donna Fath to Robert Raimondo, $41,000.

1239 Fifth Ave., Leo/USA Co. to New Brighton Investment LLC, $200,000.

264 N. 18th St., Alexandra Ishman to William Herbert and Nichole Lynn Cox, $167,500.

701 Penn Ave., Community Education Centers Inc. to Waddington Rehab Center LLC, $900,000.

New Sewickley Twp.

790 Route 989, Michael Bearer to Jordan Gaus and Cheyenne Moldovan, $37,000.

North Sewickley Twp.

160 Buttercup Lane, Wright Real Estate Development to Brandon and Jadalynne OHanlon, $42,900.

Patterson Heights

499 Fourth St., Clayton Hamilton to Jacob Robert Thompson and Melissa Pastirak, $260,000.

Pulaski Twp.

4001 46th St., Estate of Nancy Reed to Robert and Landon Fedeles, $102,000.

Raccoon Twp.

358 Holt Road, Jeffrey Shea to Christian Caligiuri, $165,000.

Rochester

333 Brown St., Robert Haglan to Next Evolution Ventures LLC, $40,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $90,000).

422 New York Ave., William Stelter Jr. to Frank Spagina Jr. and Jenna Irwin, $22,000.

462 Park St., Hector Anibal Monroy Sandoval to Jeffrey and Anna Qureshi Saltis, $55,000.

392 Reno St., Thomas Albanese to Brennen Dunn, $90,000.

454 Virginia Ave., Ryan Fernandes to Justin and Thomas Maxin, $129,300.

Rochester Twp.

608 California Ave., Orreo 1 LLC to Jacob Beatty, $155,000.

1322 Charolotte Ave., Brittany Renee Fulton to BCI Properties LLC, $12,000.

South Beaver Twp.

Ohioville Road, Gilbert Pielin to Eric and Lisa Davidson, $75,000.

White Twp.

2014 Clayton Road, Kerrianne Theuerl to David Smatko, $142,500.

2506 Clayton Road, Anthony Strati to Michael and Kim McGurk, $158,400.