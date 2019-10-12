Gulls making short work of migrating songbirds.

A red-necked grebe flew past Sunset Point at Presque Isle State Park on Wednesday. Great egrets continue to be reported at the east end of the park. Songbirds crossing Lake Erie must endure attacks from gulls; of the 30 or so songbirds seen crossing the lake on the Tuesday morning, at least half of them were captured and eaten by ring-billed gulls when they were close to making landfall. Butterflies still on the wing include monarch and painted lady. A rare southern stray butterfly, the Ocola skipper, was spotted on a butterfly bush Wednesday in Erie.

— Jerry McWilliams