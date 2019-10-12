Kayla Sharp, a UPMC Hamot nurse, has a history of short labors.

Kayla Sharp had a history of short labors, but the Fairview Township woman always made it to the hospital. Until Thursday morning.

Sharp delivered her third daughter, Willa, in the front seat of the family's 2013 Suzuki Kizashi after her husband, Tom, pulled the sedan into a Millcreek Township parking lot just before 11 a.m.

"I parked the car and flew over to the passenger side, but by the time I got there the baby was lying on the front seat," Tom Sharp said.

Less than an hour earlier, Kayla Sharp had felt her first contraction. Since the labors with her two older daughters were each short, Tom Sharp called her obstetrics-gynecologist's office.

They advised the couple, who are both UPMC Hamot nurses, to head directly to the office. Sharp had a history of Braxton Hicks contractions that come well before delivery.

"So we packed the girls and got ready to drive into town," Kayla Sharp said. "But the contractions got worse. I had trouble getting into the car."

With daughters Eva, 5, and Tessa, 1, in the back seat, the family drove east on West 12th Street. By the time they approached Asbury Road, Kayla Sharp knew they wouldn't reach Magee-Womens, UPMC Hamot in time.

She told her husband that the baby was coming and Tom Sharp pulled into a nearby parking lot. A few seconds later, she delivered her baby.

"I didn't think I would be delivering the baby in the car so I wore pants," Kayla Sharp said. "I had to pull them down ... I gripped the handle and hovered above the seat. I think I only pushed twice. I was trying to hold her in."

Tom Sharp, who was on the phone with the OB-GYN office, picked up Willa and then placed the newborn on her mother's chest. Eva gave them Tessa's blanket to cover the baby.

Tessa wasn't happy, Tom Sharp said.

"Oh, she cried about that," he said. "But Eva was excited about having a baby sister."

Once the baby was settled, the family continued driving to the hospital. They were met at Magee-Womens, UPMC Hamot by Kayla Sharp's midwife and about six or seven staff members.

Mother and baby were admitted to the hospital and they both were found to be in good health. They were set to be discharged late Friday.

The news wasn't as good for the family car.

"I tried cleaning it out, but it's probably unsalvagable," Tom Sharp said.

